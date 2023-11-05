Dallas Mavericks: Starting Off the Season Right!

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Boy! I have cake on my face! Last week I picked the Mavericks to go 2-3 in their first 5 games. I even had them losing to the Bulls, Spurs and Nuggets. Their only loss to start the season was to the Nuggets. The Mavericks have some nice wins over Chicago, Memphis, Brooklyn and San Antonio. This week the Mavericks will face Charlotte, Orlando, Toronto and the Clippers. Dallas has a solid team that could press the Western Conference all season long. Right now, the team is in 3rd place in the Western Conference right behind Denver and Golden State. This week will be a huge test for Dallas at home and on the road. The Mavericks are 2-0 at home and 2-1 on the road. Let’s take a closer look at the Mavericks upcoming week against some really tough teams.



Who’s Hot and Who’s Not!

This is Luka Doncic’s team hands down. He is leading the team in three categories scoring 33.8 points per game (leading the league in scoring), rebounding with 10.4 and assists with 9.4. He can do it all except play defense. Being a 6’7 point guard, Luka should be able to stop smaller players but has failed to do so since he’s been with Dallas. Kyrie Irving is also a hot player this week who has extended plays on the offensive end by stopping his man on the wing. Last season, Dallas struggled on the outside giving up several wide open 3-point attempts on the wing. Who’s not hot? The Mavs post players! They are small in size but huge in effort. The team is being out rebounded by an average of 16 boards a game. Against Denver they were out rebounded by 17! Defense will be an absolute must for the Mavericks. Keep an eye these players: Tim Hardaway, Jr., Seth Curry and Grant Williams.



Dallas Mavericks Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central



Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: November 5, 2023

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

This game will be the game to get the team back on the winning streak. Dallas will have their hands full with SG Terry Rozier. He’s averaging 22 points per game. Dallas’ guards are better than the Hornets right now. I’m taking Dallas by 15 at home.

Final Score: Hornets 84 – Mavericks 99



Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic

Date: November 6, 2023

Time: 6:00 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

Dallas could be walking into a trap this game. Orlando is a young team with a lot of talent. Look for the Mavericks to pull this one off. ESPN is taking the Magic at home with a 52.6% chance of winning. I’m taking Dallas by 10! This will be the game to see if Dallas can match the energy of this young team.

Final Score: Mavericks 95 – Magic 85



Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: November 8, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

Dallas has a chance to use some bench players and get a nice 9-man rotation going. I don’t believe in resting players too much. Having a solid core would be a plus for the Mavericks. This game should be a walk in the park if Coach Kidd allows some of the bench guys playing time. I’m taking Dallas by 13+. Toronto is a struggling team on the defensive end.

Final Score: Raptors 85 – Mavericks 102



Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: November 10, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

The LA Clippers have four proven stars on their roster. Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Now I’m no rocket scientist but I know when it comes to quality players, four is better than two. This game will be huge because the Clippers has four players that could score 25 plus points a game. Dallas will need to get rebounds and control the clock. I’m taking the Clippers by 14!

Final Score: Clippers 122 – Mavericks 108