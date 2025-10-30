Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Dallas Defense is Missing in Action

The Cowboys defense is hard to watch! Week in and week out it seems that the defense is allowing teams to score 30+ points per game. The defense has given up a total of 30 touchdowns, 250 total points and opposing teams are averaging 52.43% on 3rd downs while giving up 50% mark on 4th downs. All that equals to playing, “Matador Defense”. This defense has been missing since the first game. It’s like being a teacher with 22 students on the roll and only 11 answer, “Here!” when their names are called. Jerry Jones told the media after last week’s blowout loss to the Broncos saying, “We’re one player away from having the defense turn things around”. I’m not sure what team he’s been watching, but it isn’t the Dallas Cowboys! If this defense struggles this week at home, the Cardinals will beat Dallas by 20!



Fixing the Problems

The Cowboys need a pass rusher, run stopper, linebacker, 2 cornerbacks and a safety! If the team is not willing to get any players in free agency, switch up some players and put them in other slots. The NFL trade deadline is coming up and I’m sure that Dallas will trade for another offensive lineman. That’s how sad the decision making is in the front office. There are so many talented players just wasting away on benches on every NFL roster across the league. All I can say is, “Please get some help!”



Game Info

Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys

Monday – November 3 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ABC/ESPN

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Arizona Cardinals (2-5, 1-2 Away)

The Cardinals are on a 5-game losing streak and their starting quarterback is listed questionable this week. Over their last few games, the Cardinals started veteran Jacoby Brissett and he’s struggled to win a game as the Cardinal starter. This is a dangerous team because they have nothing to lose. They could easily come into Dallas and beat the Cowboys on Monday night. Keep an eye on TE Trey McBride, LB Josh Sweat, LB Mack Wilson Sr. and RB Emari Demarcado. These guys will be the x-factor for a win in Dallas. If Kyler Murray comes back for this game the Cardinals will have a chance because he owns the Cowboys.



Dallas Cowboys (3-4-1, 2-0-1 Home)

The Cowboys are pretty solid on offense, but they have a problem. Play calling is horrible for this team. If you have the number 3 ranked running back in the NFL, why would you throw the ball 30 times a game? Establish the run to open up the passing game. Why are they forcing the ball to CeeDee Lamb? George Pickens has been playing lights out. Wait! You have the best tight end in football that leads the league in receptions and touchdowns. Am I the only one that knows this? Possibly… Dallas will need to be dominant on offense and show up on defense for at least 3 quarters.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with 61.4% chance of winning at home this week. I can’t lie to you; I’m a bit nervous. Here’s what I’m saying, Dallas defense is null and void and they can’t stop anybody right now. This Cowboys team is hard to watch. I’m doing a split screen to watch Dallas and Monday Night Raw on Netflix. I’m taking the Cowboys by 6!



Final Score

Cowboys – 30

Broncos – 24