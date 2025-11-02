News Ticker

Americans split first two games vs Rapid City. Game 3 Saturday Night

November 1, 2025 DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Box Score

Team – Game 2 1st 2nd 3rd
 
 0 1 1 2
 
 1 1 1 3

Scoring

1st Period

Americans
14:17
Goal
Goal by #22 Anthony Costantini, assisted by #29 Brayden Watts and #26 Spencer Asuchak.

2nd Period

Americans
2:37
Goal
Goal by #11 Thomas Caron.
Rapid City
17:31
Goal
Goal by #91 Blake Bennett, assisted by #13 Ryan Wagner and #10 Carter Wilkie.

3rd Period

Rapid City
0:51
Goal
Goal by #29 Ryan Chyzowski, assisted by #12 Chase Pauls.
Americans
1:33
Goal
Goal by #67 Hank Crone, assisted by #26 Spencer Asuchak and #29 Brayden Watts.

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly