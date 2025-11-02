Americans split first two games vs Rapid City. Game 3 Saturday Night

Box Score
|Team – Game 2
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|
|0
|1
|1
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
Scoring
1st Period
Americans
14:17
Goal
Goal by #22 Anthony Costantini, assisted by #29 Brayden Watts and #26 Spencer Asuchak.
2nd Period
Americans
2:37
Goal
Goal by #11 Thomas Caron.
Rapid City
17:31
Goal
Goal by #91 Blake Bennett, assisted by #13 Ryan Wagner and #10 Carter Wilkie.
3rd Period
Rapid City
0:51
Goal
Goal by #29 Ryan Chyzowski, assisted by #12 Chase Pauls.
Americans
1:33
Goal
Goal by #67 Hank Crone, assisted by #26 Spencer Asuchak and #29 Brayden Watts.