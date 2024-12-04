Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



NFC North Standings

The NFC North has quietly been the strongest division in football. I’m saying the quiet part out loud. The Chicago Bears could be a better team in a different division, but in a few years, they will become what they once were … a powerhouse! The Packers and Lions are taking center stage on Thursday night and the winner takes a step in becoming the face of the NFC. Detroit is 11-1 and 5-1 in the division. The Packers are 9-3 and a game behind the Minnesota Vikings at 10-2. This game is huge and it will be one of the best games this weekend.



Injury Report

The injury report will play a huge factor in this game. Both teams have 5 players listed as questionable with a possible return on December 5th. Packers: CB Jaire Alexander, LB Edgerrin Cooper, LB Isaiah McDuffie, TE John Fitzpatrick and WR Romeo Dobbs. Lions: CB Carlton Davis III, OT Taylor Decker, DE Josh Paschal, DE Levi Onwuzurike and DT DJ Reader.



Game Info

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions

Thursday – December 5 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Ford Field – Detroit, MI



Green Bay Packers (9-3, 4-1 Away)

The Packers are a pretty good team. In their last 5 games they are 4-1 with wins over Jacksonville, Chicago, San Francisco and Miami. Their only loss in that span was to Detroit by 10. The x-factor for the Packers will be the offensive line. Keep an eye on the center and right guard. Pass protection will be key for Jordan Love. They can score points when Love is being protected. Players to watch: QB Jordan Love, RB Josh Jacobs, WR Jayden Reed, LB Quay Walker, S Xavier McKinney, TE Tucker Kraft and PK Keisean Nixon.



Detroit Lions (11-1, 5-1 Home)

The Lions have the NFL in a strangle hold. Since the end of the 2022 season, the Lions has become a fixture on TV and in the win column. This season, veteran quarterback Jared Goff is playing lights out. He has 2982 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. The key for the Lions offense have been their two headed monster at running back with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Players to watch: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, LB Jack Campbell, S Kerby Joseph, WR Jameson Williams, TE Sam Laporta and PK Jake Bates.



Prediction

ESPN has the Lions with a 60.4% chance of winning at home and taking over the division. The Packers are looking to spoil their win at home. This will be a dog fight and I’m taking Green Bay by 5! This will be a huge upset!



Final Score

Packers – 36

Lions – 31