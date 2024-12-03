Dallas Mavericks: Doing Good Things

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Dallas is Improving

The Dallas Mavericks went on a 4-game winning streak last week. They had wins over Atlanta, New York, Utah and Portland. Dallas has young talented players at every position. I’m loving the way that Coach Kidd is using the guys but playing time is still limited for the veterans in crucial times of the game. Luka Doncic missed all of the games last week with a sprained wrist and the team went on a run with 4 players scoring 20 points and winning in his absence. Thats huge when he dominates the ball 61% of the games since being drafted. This week, Dallas have 2 games on the road, Washington and Toronto; and 1 home game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s games.



Staying Healthy is Key

Dallas will need to keep the guys in rotation for upcoming games. While Luka Doncic missed 4 games, the Mavericks bench stepped up and gave the team some much-needed scoring and tough defense in his absence. The player rotation has been exactly what the team has needed over the last 6 games. Key players have missed a game or two, but the scoring, minutes and defense went up 39% over the past 5 games.



Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks

Tuesday – 12/3 – 7:30 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be a NBA Cup – group play game. This will be the first meeting of 4 games this year against Memphis. Memphis is on a 5-game winning streak and Dallas is looking to end it. Both teams mirror each other and a win for Dallas will be huge. Players to watch: Memphis: Jared Jackson and Scottie Pippen Jr. Dallas: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and PJ Washington. I’m taking Dallas by 9.

Final Score: Grizzlies 100 – Mavericks 109



Dallas Mavericks vs Washington Wizards

Thursday – 12/5 – 6:00 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This should be a walk in the park for Dallas. Dallas will need to come into this game and make a statement on defense. Washington leads the league in turnovers and fouls. Dallas can’t afford to give any slack to a desperate team. Players to watch: Washington: Jordan Poole, Jonas Valanciunas and Alexandre Sarr. Dallas: Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving and Spencer Dinwiddie. I’m taking the mavericks by 10+

Final Score: Mavericks 120 – Wizards 97



Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors

Saturday – 12/7 – 6:30 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

Dallas should be in a really good place record wise at this point. Look for the Mavericks to move up 2 spots in the Western conference. Dallas will need to be in attack mode on the wings playing defense. The majority of the Raptors points comes from the wing (RJ Barrett, Grady Dick and Scottie Barnes). Dallas will need to play tough and create turnovers for easy transition points. Players to watch: Toronto: Grady Dick, RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes. Dallas: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II. I’m taking Dallas by 10+

Final Score: Mavericks 115 – Raptors 104