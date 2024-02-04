Kansas beat TCU 81-74

|1
|2
|3
|4
|16
|21
|20
|24
|81
|14
|20
|27
|13
|74
Team Stats
|FG
|28-55
|25-57
|Field Goal %
|50.9
|43.9
|3PT
|7-16
|11-28
|Three Point %
|43.8
|39.3
|FT
|18-24
|13-17
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|76.5
|Rebounds
|36
|25
|Offensive Rebounds
|14
|10
|Defensive Rebounds
|22
|15
|Assists
|13
|23
|Steals
|7
|3
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Total Turnovers
|14
|11
|Points Off Turnovers
|14
|23
|Fast Break Points
|6
|7
|Points in Paint
|42
|22
|Fouls
|19
|20
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|7
|5
Team Notes
- TCU’s eight first half 3-pointers were tied for its most through the opening 20 minutes in a game this season.
- TCU’s 74 points were its most in a game since losing its top-three scorers to injury in Sedona Prince (21.2 ppg), Madison Conner (21 ppg) and Jaden Owens (7.8 ppg).
- Kansas’ 81 points were the most surrendered in a game by TCU this season.
- The Jayhawks became the first team to shoot better than 42 percent from the field vs. TCU in 2023-24.
- TCU transformed 14 Jayhawk turnovers into 23 points.
- TCU had four players score in double figures for the ninth time.
- TCU finished in double digits in 3-pointers for the 12th time in 21 outings.
- The Horned Frogs have bucketed 208 three’s – exactly 50 shy of breaking the program’s single-season record.
- TCU moved to sixth nationally in 3-pointers.
- TCU’s 92 percent assist rate was its highest of the season.
Courtesy TCU Basketball