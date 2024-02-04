News Ticker

Kansas beat TCU 81-74

February 4, 2024 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 3 4
Kansas 16 21 20 24 81
TCU 14 20 27 13 74

Team Stats

 
FG 28-55 25-57
Field Goal % 50.9 43.9
3PT 7-16 11-28
Three Point % 43.8 39.3
FT 18-24 13-17
Free Throw % 75.0 76.5
Rebounds 36 25
Offensive Rebounds 14 10
Defensive Rebounds 22 15
Assists 13 23
Steals 7 3
Blocks 4 4
Total Turnovers 14 11
Points Off Turnovers 14 23
Fast Break Points 6 7
Points in Paint 42 22
Fouls 19 20
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 7 5

Team Notes

  • TCU’s eight first half 3-pointers were tied for its most through the opening 20 minutes in a game this season. 
  • TCU’s 74 points were its most in a game since losing its top-three scorers to injury in Sedona Prince (21.2 ppg), Madison Conner (21 ppg) and Jaden Owens (7.8 ppg).
  • Kansas’ 81 points were the most surrendered in a game by TCU this season.
  • The Jayhawks became the first team to shoot better than 42 percent from the field vs. TCU in 2023-24.
  • TCU transformed 14 Jayhawk turnovers into 23 points.
  • TCU had four players score in double figures for the ninth time.
  • TCU finished in double digits in 3-pointers for the 12th time in 21 outings.
  • The Horned Frogs have bucketed 208 three’s – exactly 50 shy of breaking the program’s single-season record.
  • TCU moved to sixth nationally in 3-pointers.
  • TCU’s 92 percent assist rate was its highest of the season. 

Courtesy TCU Basketball

