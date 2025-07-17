Howdy! In this week’s episode of CardBlitz our host Kelly is in Taiwan and interviews Edward Huang, a longtime card collector with an amazing collection! Plus Edward shows off some of his favorite cards!
Edward’s YouTube channel: The Link
