AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills

Sunday – January 15 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, NY



Records Before the Game

Miami Dolphins (9-8, 3-6 Away)

Buffalo Bills (13-3, 7-1 Home)



The Miami Dolphins were the best team in football at the midway point of the season. The Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was all but crowned the MVP until he suffered his first concussion. After that, the Dolphins pretty much fell off for the rest of the season. The Buffalo Bills have bullied their way into the playoffs and every betting app, betting house and Monday morning quarterback has them favored to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl this year. Let’s take a closer look at this game in Orchard Park.



The Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins are the walking wounded coming into this game. Quarterback Skylar Thompson, who started and won their last game; has been named the starter. The Dolphins probable didn’t envision this scenario when they drafted him, but he gets the nod for Sunday. WR Cedric Wilson, Jr. is probable (hip) for Sunday. I think he’ll start. It’s the playoffs. WR Jaylen Waddle on the other hand has been cleared. RB Raheem Mostert has been ruled out with a broken thumb. For the Bills Safety Damar Hamlin who is back in Buffalo is at home recovering.



Miami Dolphins

Miami is a team that needs a quarterback in the playoffs. Last week they started Skylar Thompson and not Teddy Bridgewater. The quarterback position will be the most important position on every team at this point. Miami will come out and need to establish the run. The offense will be the key. The only way you can keep up with Bills is to score points and play damn near perfect defense. Keep an eye on wide out Tyreek Hill, he can stretch the defense, but they need to get the ball into his hands.



Buffalo Bills

The Bills are coming into this game with tough, hard and physical play. The best way I can explain this game is “Killing a mosquito with an ax!” Look for quarterback Josh Allen to get the ball into the hands of his playmakers. Keep an eye on wideout Stefon Diggs, Isiah McKenzie, TE Dawson Knox and Jamison Crowder. The Bills defense will look to start off fast and apply pressure to that wounded Miami offense.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bills with a 85.5% chance of winning at home. The over/under is 44.5. Take the under because the Dolphins will not cover the spread. I’m taking the Bills by a mile!



Final Score

Bills – 30

Dolphins – 13