AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Saturday – January 14 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: NBC

TIAA Bank Field – Jacksonville, FL



Records Before the Game

Los Angeles Chargers (10-7, 5-4 Away)

Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8, 5-3 Home)



This will be one of the more intriguing games of the Wild Card weekend. Both teams are talented but have flaws on their offensive line. The winner of this game will need to prove that they can protect the quarterback all game long. Keep an eye on play calling, defensive pressures and quarterback hurries. Let’s take a look at this game in Jacksonville.



Protecting the Quarterback is Key

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a few changes on their offensive line. In their last 3 games they’ve only given up 5 sacks to opposition. The Chargers on the other hand has given up 4, but Justin Herbert has been sacked 36 times this year.



Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are led by quarterback Justin Herbert. He started the season off on the wrong foot but got control of the offense by Week 8. He has passed for 4739 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His only real area of concern when being under center is pass protection. If the Chargers offensive line can give him the protection he needs, you can count on Herbert getting the ball into the hands of his play makers. The Chargers will blow out the Jaguars in their own house. Running back Austin Ekeler disappeared last week, but I believe that wide out Mike Williams will be a difference maker this week.



Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars turned their season around with a win over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime. The Jaguars are on a 5-game win streak with wins over the Titans (twice), Texans, Cowboys and Jets. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has grown from a boy to a man in the last 7 games of the season. He has 4113 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. His favorite target is Christian Kirk. Kirk has 84 receptions with 1108 and 8 touchdowns. He will be the x-factor for the Jaguars at home moving on to the next round.

Prediction

ESPN has the Jaguars with a 58.7% chance of winning at home. The over/under is 47.5, so take the over. I’m taking the Chargers by 10. They’re the better team.



Final Score

Chargers – 31

Jaguars – 21