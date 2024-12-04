9 TCU improves to 9-0, defeated FAU 78-42

Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|FAU
|12
|6
|11
|13
|42
|TCU
|18
|25
|22
|13
|78
Team Stats
|FG
|16-63
|30-76
|Field Goal %
|25.4
|39.5
|3PT
|4-19
|12-37
|Three Point %
|21.1
|32.4
|FT
|6-8
|6-11
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|54.5
|Rebounds
|45
|49
|Offensive Rebounds
|12
|15
|Defensive Rebounds
|33
|34
|Assists
|10
|24
|Steals
|2
|6
|Blocks
|3
|8
|Total Turnovers
|15
|5
|Points Off Turnovers
|7
|12
|Fast Break Points
|8
|13
|Points in Paint
|12
|28
|Fouls
|13
|11
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|45
Frog Focus
- TCU holds the No. 5 overall NCAA NET ranking, its best in program history and tops in the Big 12.
- The Horned Frogs’ No. 9 ranking in The Associated Press poll is the highest in program history and leads the Big 12. TCU had never previously cracked the AP Top 10 prior to Monday’s announcement.
- TCU is the highest-ranked Big 12 team for the first time in 13 years of conference membership.
- The No. 9 ranking marks just the second time TCU has been featured in the AP Top 15 and first in 19 years. TCU’s previous all-time best Associated Press poll placement was No. 13 on Feb. 23, 2004.
- TCU has spent three consecutive weeks inside the AP Top 20 for the first time since 2003-04.
- TCU and No. 3 South Carolina, whom the Frogs face on Sunday, are the only squads in the country sporting two wins over preseason AP Top 10 teams.
- Sunday’s matchup with the Gamecocks will be the first top-10 matchup in program history.
- TCU’s 76-68 upset of then-No. 3 Notre Dame was tied for the highest-ranked win in program history. The victory gave TCU its fourth all-time AP Top Five win and first since 2008.
- Combined with the Frogs’ takedown of then-No. 13 NC State on Nov. 17, TCU has notched
- consecutive victories against ranked teams for the fifth time in its 48-season existence and strung together back-to-back wins vs. top 15 squads for the first time since Jan. 10-13, 2018.
- TCU continues to lead the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.91).
- The Horned Frogs rank fifth nationally in assists per game (21.8). TCU has dished out 20-or-more dimes in five of its six home affairs.
- TCU is second in the country in blocks per game (7.8).
- TCU is the lone D1 program ranking in the top-20 in scoring offense (17th, 85.1 ppg), scoring defense (7th, 50 ppg), field goal percentage (14th, .497) and field goal percentage defense (14th, .331).
- TCU’s scoring margin (+35.1) is the sixth-best mark nationally. Six of the Frogs’ eight wins have been by at least 38 points.
- Sedona Prince joined TCU all-time leading scorer Lauren Heard as one of two players in program history to win Big 12 Player of the Week four times in her career on Monday.
- Prince became the first player in NCAA history to record 20 points, 20 rebounds and eight blocks vs. a ranked team in leading TCU past Notre Dame on Friday.
- Prince continues to lead the nation in blocks per game (4.3) and is fifth in rebounding (11.5 rpg).
- Prince is the only player in the nation who ranks in the top 25 in points, rebounds and blocks per game. She is the Big 12’s top rebounder and shot blocker and ranks third in points scored (161).
- Hailey Van Lith is the only D1 player ranking in the top-10 in assists (5th, 57), (6th, 7.1 apg) and assist-to-turnover ratio (7th, 3.8).
- Van Lith has tallied 20-plus points in three straight games for the first time since the 2023 NCAA Tournament. She has led TCU in scoring five times overall and in four consecutive outings.
- Van Lith and Prince were recognized as Ann Meyers Drysdale National Players of the Week by the USBWA on Tuesday. They averaged 40.5 points, 21.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists and six blocks per game in the Cayman Islands Classic.
- Van Lith has netted five-or-more assists on seven occasions this season. She is averaging seven per game inside Schollmaier Arena.
- Madison Conner ranks second in the country in 3-pointers (32) and averages four per game.
- Conner is shooting it 45 percent from deep, which is the 13th-best clip nationally among players who connect at least three times behind the arc per game.