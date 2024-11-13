Late surge pushes TCU past Texas State 76-71

1 2 T TXST 37 34 71 TCU 35 41 76

Team Stats

FG 24-57 28-52 Field Goal % 42.1 53.8 3PT 5-17 5-14 Three Point % 29.4 35.7 FT 18-21 15-32 Free Throw % 85.7 46.9 Rebounds 27 34 Offensive Rebounds 5 6 Defensive Rebounds 22 28 Assists 13 15 Steals 4 7 Blocks 1 3 Total Turnovers 12 11 Points Off Turnovers 15 16 Fast Break Points 17 25 Points in Paint 34 42 Fouls 23 20 Technical Fouls 0 2 Flagrant Fouls 0 0 Largest Lead 6 14

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TEAM NOTES

– TCU improved to 4-0 over Texas State.

– Jamie Dixon improved to 491-233 as a head coach.

– TCU improved to 65-5 against nonconference opponents at Schollmaier Arena under Dixon

– TCU improved to 54-6 in the month of November since the 2014-14 season.

– TCU outrebounded TSU, 34-27, to improve 3-0 this season and 131-42 under Dixon when outrebounding its opponent.

– TCU outshot TSU from the field, 53.8 percent to 42.1 percent. The Frogs improved to 136-29 when outshooting their opponent.

– TCU scored a season-high 25 fast break points. The Frogs led the nation in fast break points the past two seasons.

– TCU led by as many as 14 points with 5:45 to play in the second half.