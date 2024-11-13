Late surge pushes TCU past Texas State 76-71

|1
|2
|T
|TXST
|37
|34
|71
|TCU
|35
|41
|76
Team Stats
|FG
|24-57
|28-52
|Field Goal %
|42.1
|53.8
|3PT
|5-17
|5-14
|Three Point %
|29.4
|35.7
|FT
|18-21
|15-32
|Free Throw %
|85.7
|46.9
|Rebounds
|27
|34
|Offensive Rebounds
|5
|6
|Defensive Rebounds
|22
|28
|Assists
|13
|15
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Total Turnovers
|12
|11
|Points Off Turnovers
|15
|16
|Fast Break Points
|17
|25
|Points in Paint
|34
|42
|Fouls
|23
|20
|Technical Fouls
|0
|2
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|6
|14
TEAM NOTES
– TCU improved to 4-0 over Texas State.
– Jamie Dixon improved to 491-233 as a head coach.
– TCU improved to 65-5 against nonconference opponents at Schollmaier Arena under Dixon
– TCU improved to 54-6 in the month of November since the 2014-14 season.
– TCU outrebounded TSU, 34-27, to improve 3-0 this season and 131-42 under Dixon when outrebounding its opponent.
– TCU outshot TSU from the field, 53.8 percent to 42.1 percent. The Frogs improved to 136-29 when outshooting their opponent.
– TCU scored a season-high 25 fast break points. The Frogs led the nation in fast break points the past two seasons.
– TCU led by as many as 14 points with 5:45 to play in the second half.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
– Trazarien White scored a season-high 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. He was 2-of-3 from 3-point range, his first makes from three this season.
– After leading TCU in assists the previous two games, Noah Reynolds led the Frogs in scoring with a season-high 17 points. He was 6-of-7 from the field and made his only 3-point attempt.
– Frankie Collins led TCU with six assists.
– Collins scored all 13 points of his points in the second half.
– Ernest Udeh Jr. led TCU in rebounds for the second time this season with 10.
– Brendan Wenzel scored a season-best 12 points and made all four of his free throw attempts.