News Ticker

Late surge pushes TCU past Texas State 76-71

November 13, 2024 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 T
TXST 37 34 71
TCU 35 41 76

Team Stats

 
FG 24-57 28-52
Field Goal % 42.1 53.8
3PT 5-17 5-14
Three Point % 29.4 35.7
FT 18-21 15-32
Free Throw % 85.7 46.9
Rebounds 27 34
Offensive Rebounds 5 6
Defensive Rebounds 22 28
Assists 13 15
Steals 4 7
Blocks 1 3
Total Turnovers 12 11
Points Off Turnovers 15 16
Fast Break Points 17 25
Points in Paint 34 42
Fouls 23 20
Technical Fouls 0 2
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 6 14

TEAM NOTES
–       TCU improved to 4-0 over Texas State.
–       Jamie Dixon improved to 491-233 as a head coach.
–       TCU improved to 65-5 against nonconference opponents at Schollmaier Arena under Dixon
–       TCU improved to 54-6 in the month of November since the 2014-14 season.
–       TCU outrebounded TSU, 34-27, to improve 3-0 this season and 131-42 under Dixon when outrebounding its opponent.
–       TCU outshot TSU from the field, 53.8 percent to 42.1 percent. The Frogs improved to 136-29 when outshooting their opponent.
–       TCU scored a season-high 25 fast break points. The Frogs led the nation in fast break points the past two seasons.
–       TCU led by as many as 14 points with 5:45 to play in the second half.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES
–       Trazarien White scored a season-high 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. He was 2-of-3 from 3-point range, his first makes from three this season.
–       After leading TCU in assists the previous two games, Noah Reynolds led the Frogs in scoring with a season-high 17 points. He was 6-of-7 from the field and made his only 3-point attempt.
–       Frankie Collins led TCU with six assists.
–       Collins scored all 13 points of his points in the second half.
–       Ernest Udeh Jr. led TCU in rebounds for the second time this season with 10.
–       Brendan Wenzel scored a season-best 12 points and made all four of his free throw attempts.

 

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly