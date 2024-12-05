ACC Championship Game Preview: #17 Clemson Tigers vs #8 SMU Mustangs

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Mustangs are Poised to Make a Run

Over the past 5 years, the SMU Mustangs played in the American Athletic Conference and struggled to get games out of conference against some decent teams. When the Mustangs made the move to ACC, I along with several other SMU fans; thought that it was crazy to leave the AAC for the ACC. I thought that SMU would be a middle of the road team at best. Right now, the Mustangs are the cream of the crop in the ACC and are poised to win their first ACC title. The Mustangs are solid in all three phrases (offense, defense and special teams). Look for SMU to be a national powerhouse for the foreseeable future.



Atlantic Coast Conference Standings

In order to become bowl eligible, you must win 6 games for the bowl committees to make a decision on where, who you play and payout for the games. The ACC has thirteen (13) teams that are bowl eligible. Here are the teams who are going bowling: #8 SMU, #17 Clemson, #12 Miami, #22 Syracuse, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Duke, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Pittsburgh, NC State, North Carolina and California. You already know that #17 Clemson and #8 SMU are playing for the conference title and with a win #SMU can make it into the national playoffs. This will be interesting!



Game Info

#17 Clemson Tigers vs #8 SMU Mustangs

Saturday- December 7- 7:00p.m.

TV: ABC

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC



#17 Clemson Tigers (9-3, 7-1 ACC)

The Tigers started the season off in some big trouble. In their last 5 games, the Tigers are 3-2 with wins over Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and Citadel. Their two losses were against Louisville and South Carolina. The Tigers are led by Cade Klubnik who has 3041 passing yards with 29 touchdowns and 5 interceptions on the season. He will be the x-factor for the Tigers offense. Players to watch: RB Phil Mafah, WR Antonio Williams, LB Barrett Carter, S Khalil Barnes, WR Bryant Wesco, Jr. and PK Nolan Hauser.



#8 SMU Mustangs (11-1, 8-0 ACC)

The Mustangs are flying high heading into the ACC Championship game this weekend. SMU had a lot to prove to the country and themselves that they can play with any team in the country. Since their first ranking this year, the Mustangs have gained some much-needed confidence in order to be in this position. The team is led by sophomore quarterback Kevin Jennings. Jenning has 2746 passing yards with 19 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He will be the x-factor for the Mustangs on offense. Players to watch: RB Brashard Smith, WR Roderick Daniels, Jr., LB Kobe Wilson, S Jonathan McGill, RB LJ Johnson, LB Ahmad Walker and PK Collin Rogers.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with a 53.7% chance of winning the ACC in their first year. Last season, the Mustangs basically struggled in the American conference with weaker teams and lower bowl expectations. SMU have a chance to become a national power with a win in the conference title game. The over/under is 56.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking #9 SMU by 10!



Final Score

#8 Mustangs – 38

#12 Tigers – 28