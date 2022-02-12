9 Iowa State hits 19 three pointers, beats TCU 93-70

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU’s Lauren Heard scored a team-high 17 points and dished out her 500th career assist, but it wasn’t enough as the No. 9-ranked Iowa Cyclones earned a 93-70 Big 12 Conference win over the Horned Frogs Saturday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.



THE RUNDOWN

The Horned Frogs registered a season-low five turnovers and outscored the Cyclones 30-22 in the paint, but ISU countered with 19 three-pointers on the way to earning the road victory. TCU shot 40 percent or better from the field for the third time in the past five games, but the Cyclones registered 36 three-point attempts on the day, netting a tick better than 52 percent from beyond the arc.

Iowa St. 93 Iowa St. 93 ## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS 24 Joens,Ashley * 39 13-21 6-12 0-0 2-12 14 1 2 2 0 0 32 21 Donarski,Lexi * 39 6-13 4-8 0-0 1-3 4 3 1 1 0 0 16 11 Ryan,Emily * 39 5-9 4-6 0-0 0-3 3 2 17 5 2 1 14 31 Kane,Morgan * 23 5-6 1-1 2-2 4-1 5 2 1 2 0 0 13 13 Espenmiller-McGraw,Maggie * 25 4-6 3-5 0-0 0-4 4 1 1 1 0 0 11 25 Jordao,Beatriz 15 1-3 0-0 2-2 1-2 3 3 0 1 0 0 4 20 Joens,Aubrey 14 1-4 1-4 0-0 0-3 3 0 1 0 0 0 3 01 Diew,Nyamer 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 23 Frederick,Maddie 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TM TEAM 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-3 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals – 200 35-62 19-36 4-4 9-31 40 12 25 12 2 1 93 Team Summary FG 3PT FT 1st Quarter 8-14 3-8 0-0 57.14 % 37.50 % 0.00% 2nd Quarter 9-18 5-11 0-0 50.00 % 45.45 % 0.00% 3rd Quarter 9-15 5-8 4-4 60.00 % 62.50 % 100.00 % 4th Quarter 9-15 6-9 0-0 60.00 % 66.67 % 0.00% Total 35-62 19-36 4-4 56.5 % 52.8 % 100.0 % Technical Fouls: none Second Chance Points: 9 Scores Tied: 5 time(s) Points in the Paint: 22 Fast Break Points: 0 Lead Changed: 10 time(s) Points off Turnovers: 9 Bench Points: 7