Texas Tech Red Raiders vs #7 TCU Horned Frogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs #7 TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday – November 5 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: FOX

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX



Records Before the Game

Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-4, 2-3 Big 12)

#7 TCU Horned Frogs (8-0, 5-0 Big 12)



Texas Tech, please watch the films of games before this one. Coming into Ft. Worth is nothing more than a trap and teams have been spanked lining up against the Horned Frogs this season. TCU is the nation’s most disrespected team this season. The powers that be have ranked one loss teams ahead of TCU and these teams with losses are currently keeping TCU out of the national championship playoff. Well after this week, TCU will take their rightful place in the conversation with a win against Texas Tech at home.



Big 12 Conference

TCU has the Big 12 conference in a choke hold. Head Coach Sonny Dykes left SMU and came to Ft. Worth and in the process woke up a sleeping giant in Cowtown. Texas Tech is coming in to dethrone TCU this weekend. Texas Tech is 8th in conference and needs a win on the road to help them turn their season around.



Texas Tech Red Raiders

Don’t count out the Red Raiders! Tech has a pretty good team that hasn’t played a solid game this season. Keep in mind that Tech can put up points early but struggle in the 4th quarter and have trouble putting teams away. The Red Raiders offense averages 33.9 points per game while the defense gives up 29.3 on that side of the ball. This week Tech will need to play solid defense and create turnovers. TCU is a very slippery team on offense and this game will either expose Tech’s defense or allow Tech’s offense to put up points.



#7 TCU Horned Frogs

This is where the Frogs turn up the heat on the powers that be in the NCAAF! Quarterback Max Duggan has been through so much during his time at TCU. He had heart problems that benched him and last year’s coach had his split time at quarterback, only to come back this year and take charge of the offense. Keep an eye on him passing and running the ball on busted plays. Wide receiver Quentin Johnston will open up the running game. His runs after the catch leads the Big 12 and ranks him 5th in the nation. The x-factor for this game will be the defense!



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 77.4% chance of winning at home this week. The over/under is 69, so take the over in this one. I’m taking TCU by 10!



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 40

Red Raiders – 30