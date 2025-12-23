2025 Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl History

The Frisco Bowl has been held in Frisco, Texas, since December 2017. The bowl has a tie-in with the American Conference. The bowl then chooses another team to partner up with. This bowl has changed its title sponsor over the years. Back in 2017 and 2018 it was called the DXL Bowl, then it became the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Bowl from 2019 to 2021. The latest sponsor has been Scooter’s Cafe since 2023. Teams with multiple appearances for the Frisco Bowl are Ohio, San Diego State, and UTSA. This will be an exciting game from start to finish.



Game Info

UNLV Runnin’ Rebels vs Ohio Bobcats

Tuesday – December 23 – 8:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Ford Center at The Star – Frisco, TX



UNLV Runnin’ Rebels (10-3)

The Runnin’ Rebels represent the Mountain West Conference with a record of 10-3. They were invited to several bowls this season but chose to play in this one. The Rebels are led by Junior quarterback Anthony Colandrea who has passed for 3,275 yards with 23 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He also has 5 rushing touchdowns this season. He will be the x-factor for UNLV. Keep an eye on the offense, they can score points in bunches. Players to watch: RB Jai’Den Thomas, WR Jayden Bradley, LB Marsel McDuffie and DB Aamaris Brown.



Ohio Bobcats (8-4)

The Bobcats of Ohio hail from the MAC conference. They finished second in their conference right behind Western Michigan by a game. The Bobcats defense will be on full display. They are led by safety Jalen Thomeson. He has recorded 80 tackles this season with 38 if them being solo. He will be the x-factor for the Bobcat defense. Ohio won’t be a pushover in this one. Players to watch: QB Parker Navarro, RB Sieh Bangura, WR Chase Hendricks and CB Michael Mack II.



Prediction

ESPN has the Runnin’ Rebels with a 59.6% chance of winning this year’s Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl. In my mind it’s the the Rebels offense versus the Bobcats defense. This game will come down to how well each defense can create turnovers and score points off of them. Again I believe that this will be an entertaining bowl game from start to finish. That being said… I’m taking UNLV by 6.



Final Score

Runnin’ Rebels – 30

Bobcats – 24