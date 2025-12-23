Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Dallas Cowboys and the NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys are still in second place in the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles has clinched the division with a win over the Commanders last Saturday. Dallas had a chance for a playoff run but blew it dropping very winnable games down the stretch. Watching the Cowboys is like a chore that you really don’t want to do but have too because it’s been lingering for months. Dallas was so close but yet so far away because they can’t finish games. I found myself watching the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars before tuning in to see Dallas collapse in the 4th quarter of their last 6 games.



The Problem on Defense is the Players!

Stop blaming defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for how poorly the defense has played all season. The problem is the players. Tackling is as basic as wrapping up the ball carrier and bringing them down to the ground. All season long the defense has been looking to land big shots on opposing players instead of swarming to the ball. That’s football 101! The defensive secondary needs a veteran safety! Accountability for penalties and bonehead flags should be the norm for these guys, but no one says anything to them. Dallas needs a general manager who understands personnel and building a quality team for next season. Yeah… I know… next season!



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders

Thursday – December 25 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: Netflix

Northwest Stadium – Landover, MD



Dallas Cowboys (6-8-1, 2-5 Away)

The Cowboys are 2-3 in their last 5 games. They have wins over Philadelphia and Kansas City, but now have dropped 3 straight games in a row to Detroit, Minnesota and the Chargers. We can talk about the defense and the problems they are having, but the offense hasn’t played that well either. You have the best field goal kicker in the league and you’re forcing the ball to receivers who have been dropping easy passes in the red zone. It’s better to get 3 points than to punt in those crucial points of the game. I’ve seen better play calling on video games from gamers! It’s frustrating to see a good team struggling to beat mediocre teams. Hmm, maybe Dallas is a mediocre team now!



Washington Commanders (4-11, 2-5 Home)

The Commanders have a shot at beating Dallas at home this weekend. In 4 of their last 5 games, Washington lost a combined 15 points in 3 games but were also blown out by the Vikings 31-0. Washington’s starting quarterback Marcus Mariots is listed as questionable for this game. If he can’t play the Commanders will start Josh Johnson or Jeff Driskel. The Cowboys defense will give up about 24 points. The Commanders will run the ball, and the Cowboys defense has been giving up 5.2 yards per carry in their last 5 games. Look for the Commanders to exploit this aspect of the Cowboys defense.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 56.1% chance of winning on the road and getting a much-needed victory. The Cowboys defense will need to clamp down on the Commanders run game in order to have a chance Thursday. I’m taking Dallas by 3!



Final Score

Cowboys – 17

Commanders – 14