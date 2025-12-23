CardBlitz – Episode 50: 2025 Year End Review of Happenings in the Hobby and… Our Big Giveaway!

Howdy! In this week’s episode of CardBlitz our hosts Kelly and Patrick celebrate the birthday of two Steves… Steve Carlton and Steve Garvey! They reflect on 2025 and their collecting journey as well as discuss some of the hobby headlines that took place in 2025. Plus they show off some of their favorite cards. Last but not least they have a big giveaway to celebrate Episode #50 from their friends at Humongous Hoard!

Here’s the link to the Humongous Hoard web site: https://www.humongoushoard.com

They are your trusted supplier of safe storage for all your collectibles!