2025 NFL Game Previews: Week 6

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Pick your Poison

If you are an old school football fan, this season hasn’t been one for the history books. There hasn’t been any solid defensive play from any team so far this season. The Ravens, Commanders, Bears, Eagles and Chiefs are teams that hang their heads on how well they play defense are getting roasted! Defense has fallen below the average for the past 4 seasons to this point in this point in season. Defensive minded teams have been given up 20 plus points a game. On the offensive side of the ball, it’s been a balance of run and pass from every team. Even teams under .500 right now! Special teams is what everyone is talking about. Which player are fans watching? The right answer is the place kicker. Place kickers are must-see right now. In every game this season kickers are hitting on 50-yard+ field goals. The Dallas Cowboys place kicker range is 56-61 yards right now. Kickers have been winning games or taking games into overtime in 42% of games this year. So, NFL… start selling place kicker jerseys!



Game Info

Philadelphia Eagles (4-1) vs New York Giants (1-4)

Thursday – October 9 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ



The reigning and defending Super Bowl champion Eagles are getting no respect. The defense is giving up 21 points per game, but the Tush Push is the only thing they have going. They lead the NFC East division right now and are looking to extend their lead with a win against the Giants on Thursday night. The Giants got a win over the Chargers are a couple of weeks ago. They are going for another one on Thursday night. It won’t be easy but if everything goes right then the Giants could steal one from the Eagles. ESPN has the Eagles with a 74.4% chance of winning this one. I’m taking the Eagles by 6!



Final Score

Eagles – 32

Giants – 26



Game Info

Detroit Lions (4-1) vs Kansas City Chiefs (2-3)

Sunday – October 12 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, NY



The Chiefs are the favorite to win this game. I can’t see how they are. The Chiefs are 2-3 in their last 5 games and dropped their last game to Jacksonville by 3. The Chiefs will need to establish the run and move the chains. They are relying way too much on quarterback Patrick Mahomes and he’s throwing interceptions at pivotal points in the game. The Lions are 4-1 right now and on a 4-game winning streak with wins over Chicago, Baltimore, Cleveland and Cincinnati. The Lions are averaging 35+ points a game and can score at anytime from anywhere. The running backs for both teams will be featured in this one. ESPN has the Chiefs with a 55.2% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Lions in an upset by 7.



Final Score

Lions – 36

Chiefs – 29

Game Info

Buffalo Bills (4-1) vs Atlanta Falcons (2-2)

Monday – October 13 -6:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Place: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA



Last week the Bills dropped their first game of the season and it was to the Patriots at home by 3 points. The Bills are looking to go into Atlanta and redeem themselves Monday night. The x-factor for the Bills will be Josh Allen and how well he plays on the road. Atlanta is a hit and miss team. The teams that they should beat they lose to and vice versa. Keep an eye on first year starter Michael Penix, Jr. under center. He has flashes of greatness but still needs more snaps and maturity in game time situations. ESPN has the Bills with a 62.5% chance of winning this one on the road. I’m taking the Bills by 10!



Final Score

Bills – 31

Falcons – 21



Game Info

Chicago Bears (2-2) vs Washington Commanders (3-2)

Monday – October 13 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ABC

Northwest Stadium – Landover, MD



What can you say about these two teams? The Bears are 2-2 with wins over the Cowboys and Raiders in their last two contests. The Commanders have 3 wins in their last 5 games with victories over the Giants, Raiders and Chargers. Both teams are enigmas because you don’t know how good they are because they lose winnable games by costly penalties. I’m not saying that the Bears are on the Commanders level right now, but they have the talent and are improving. This game could be a trap game for the Commanders. They could easily lose this game by 10 or win it by 13. I won’t place any bets on this one. ESPN has the Commanders with a 56.1% chance of winning this one at home. I’m taking the Commanders by 7!



Final Score

Commanders – 27

Bears – 20