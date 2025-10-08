Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Cowboys are 2-2-1 which makes them a .500 team. The tie can and can’t hurt them, but winning games will make it easier to turn things around. Last week the Cowboys hung 37 points on a losing team. Either way, Dallas is riding on a two-game winning streak and a win in Carolina puts the team in the thick of things in the NFC East where the Cowboys sit in 3rd place right behind the Commanders and ahead of the Giants. Dallas’ run defense will be on full alert with stopping former Cowboy running back Rico Dowdell. Rico put up 206 rushing yards on 23 carries adding 1 touchdown in his last game. Dallas is giving up 100 yards on the ground to opposing offenses. Keep an eye on the defense this week.



What to Watch for

The Cowboys head coach is the offensive coordinator. Play calling will be huge for this game. Running back Jevonte Williams is one of the league’s best running backs. Give him the ball and establish the run. Dallas will often resort to the passing game out of desperation when they get behind. They abandon the run and force 5-yard passes into the flat. Stretching the ball down the field is null-and void at times. The offensive line is in the top 10 in run blocking so why are the Cowboys throwing the ball 30-35 times a game.



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers

Sunday – October 12 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC



Dallas Cowboys (2-2-1, 1-2 Away)

The Cowboys are on a 2-game win streak. The team looks as if they have figured out how to finish games off. Over their past 2 games, Dallas has averaged 34.5 points per game. It all starts with the offensive line. They were averaging 11 penalties a game in their first 3 games this season. Dallas needs to allow those big guys up front to continue to open holes for Jevonte Williams who’s averaging 5.7 yards a carry and a touchdown a game. The key will be running the ball this week. The running game will always open up the passing game. Wide out George Pickens has stepped up in the absence of CeeDee Lamb who’s still dealing with an ankle injury. Last week George Pickens grabbed 2 passes for 57 yards and 1 touchdown.



Carolina Panthers (2-3, 2-0 Home)

The Panthers are 2-3 and sit at 2-0 at home. They beat Miami last week 27-24 and 30-0 against the Falcons this season. The Panthers are led by quarterback Bryce Young. Young has 951 passing yards with 7 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He will be the x-factor for a win at home this week. Keep an eye on the Panthers defense. They are struggling in the passing game. Teams are averaging 200 plus yards passing against their secondary. The defense will have their hands full with the Dallas running backs this week.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 61.8% chance of winning on the road in Charlotte. This could be a trap game for Dallas. The Panthers offensive line did an awesome job of blocking for former Cowboy running back Rico Dowdell last week. The over/under is 49, so take the over. Dallas is favored to win this one, so I’m taking the Cowboys by 10!



Final Score

Cowboys – 27

Panthers – 17