2025 NFL Game Previews: Week 15

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The NFL is a Mess Right Now!

Both the AFC and NFC are all bunched up right now. Who would’ve thought that the Bears, Rams, Patriots, Packers and Seahawks would be leading the NFL right now. The Ravens and Chiefs are on the outside looking in while the Cowboys and Eagles are close in the NFC East. With 4 games remaining no one knows how things will end up until after the final game of season. That’s how close everything is right now. Keep in mind that some of the strongest teams are falling off while mediocre teams are making a push right now. Keep an eye on every team this weekend. These games and matchups will surprise you by the end of Monday night.



Game Info

Atlanta Falcons (4-9, 2-5 Away) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6, 3-3 Home)

Thursday – December 11- 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL



In their last 5 games, both teams are 1-4. Tampa has lost games to the Patriots, Bills, Rams and Saints but beat the Cardinals at home in that span. The Falcons lost to the Colts, Panthers, Jets and Seahawks while winning on the road in New Orleans. Both teams need a win while trying to turn things around. The Buccaneers are the better team with 7 wins, but the Falcons are the more desperate team right now. Players to watch: Falcons QB Kirk Cousins, RB Bijan Robinson and WR Drake London. Tampa Bay: QB Baker Mayfield, RB Rashaad White and WR Emeka Egbuka. ESPN has the Buccaneers with a 62.9% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Bucs by 13!



Final Score

Buccaneers – 27

Falcons – 14



Game Info

Miami Dolphins (6-7, 2-4 Away) vs Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6, 4-3 Home)

Monday – December 15 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Acrisure Stadium – Pittsburgh, PA



This will be my toss up game of the week. Pittsburgh has the better team, but the Dolphins are playing with a sense of urgency. The Dolphins are on a 4-game winning streak with wins over the Bills, Commanders, Saints and Jets. They are the more disciplined team right now. In the Steelers last 5 games, they have only two wins and 3 loses. This game will come down to how well a team can manage the clock in the fourth quarter. If I pick the Steelers to win the Dolphins will and vice versa. Both teams are still in the hunt for the playoffs right now and a win Monday night for either team will be a huge boost for their ball club. ESPN has the Steelers with a 60% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Steelers by 6!



Final Score

Dolphins – 27

Steelers – 24