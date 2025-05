Howdy! In this week’s episode of CardBlitz our hosts Kelly and Patrick celebrate the birthday of Tony Perez, talk NBA Playoffs, discuss the April 2025 GemRate report and visit with Uncle Rich. Plus they show off some of their cards!

Adat Chaverim Card Show

Sunday – May 25 – 10-5pm

Monday – May 26 – 11-3pm

6000 Custer Road

#9

Plano, TX 75023