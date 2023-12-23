Dallas Cowboys vs Miami Dolphins Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Miami Dolphins

Sunday – December 24 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (10-4, 3-4 Away)

Miami Dolphins (10-4, 6-1 Home)



I can’t seem to wrap my head around the fact that the Cowboys went to Buffalo, got hit in the mouth and did nothing about it! You can’t tell me that the Bills are better than the Eagles, 49ers or Seahawks. This week will be another huge test for the Cowboys run defense. They have to first stop the run and then apply pressure on the inside of the Dolphins line. This week the offense will need to control the defensive line of the Dolphins with the run game. I’m sure that Miami has other plans in place. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Cowboys match up in Florida.



Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys will need to use their big offensive line to open up running lanes for Tony Pollard this week. He’s averaging under 4.5 yards a carry this season. Last season he averaged 6.1. Dallas’ offensive line was designed for the run and then passing game. If Dallas has the best offensive line in the league, they will need to beat up the Miami defensive line. Quarterback Dak Prescott will need to stretch the field and get the ball into the hands of his play makers. This week the play calling needs to keep the Dolphins defense off balance. Keep an eye on the Cowboys tight ends. The Dolphins defense struggles with covering over-sized physical tight ends.



Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins offense has lit up pretty much every team they’ve faced this season. Miami is averaging 17.8 points per game. Wide out Tyreek Hill is electrifying when he catches the ball. He leads the league in receiving yards and drops! He’s not even the best player on this team. Jaylen Waddle is a problem for any defensive back. He will be the x-factor for the Dolphins this weekend. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will need to stay upright against the Cowboys pass rush for his team to have a real chance of winning at home.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 49.9% chance of winning on the road. I personally don’t think that Miami is that good. Sure, they are 10-4, but if you are playing the Jets, Commanders and Raiders you will get a win too by simply showing up. I’m taking Dallas by 13!



Final Score

Cowboys – 30

Dolphins – 17