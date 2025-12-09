Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Dallas Cowboys and the NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys are sitting in second place in the NFC East but are sitting in the 10th place spot for a playoff run. Dallas lost a very winnable game in Detroit. Although the final score was 44-30, Dallas had chances to turn the game around. Here’s the crazy part in all of this, Dallas is still in second place in the division. They are a game and a half behind the Eagles who lost in overtime Monday night against the Chargers on the road. Dallas leads the division 3-1 while the Eagles are 2-2. Dallas could win the division and sneak into the playoffs this season. Crazier things have happened in football. Keep an eye on Dallas over their final 4 games. It’s very possible that Dallas can win the NFC East.



Dallas has Four Games Left!

The Cowboys have four games left in the regular season. This season has been one for the ages. The Cowboys were slated to win 12 games and get into the playoffs. Then the biggest trade in the NFL happened, sprinkle in some injured players and a defense that played like the walking dead for the first 8 games. Over their last 5 games, Dallas has won 3 games. The Cowboys will need to win out in order to make some type of push to get into the playoffs. Dallas will face the Vikings and Chargers in their next two games at home and finish the schedule against the Commanders and Giants on the road. It’s possible that Dallas could end the regular season 10-6-1! I believe that they could run the table and win the NFC East to get into the playoffs.



Game Info

Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – December 14 – 7:20PM

TV: NBC

Ford Field – Detroit, MI



Minnesota Vikings (5-8, 3-4 Away)

The Vikings started the season off so hot that people were picking them to win their division and get into the playoffs. The Viking are 1-4 in their last 5 games with losses to Baltimore, Chicago, Green Bay and Seattle. Last week the Vikings blew out the Commanders 30-0 and now they face a Cowboys team that plays better at home than any other team in the league. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy will get the start. Minnesota is a good team that lacks the proven leadership to get them over the hump. This game will be huge for them if they want to make a push in the right direction in the NFC and the playoff picture. Players to watch: RB Jordan Mason, WR Justin Jefferson and LB (s) Eric Wilson and Blake Cashman.



Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1, 4-1-1 Home)

The Cowboys control their own destiny right now. Forget about the losses from games past because these last 4 games are what is needed to get back in playoff contention. They can run the table by running the ball well. Running back JaVonte Williams has carried the ball 215 times for 1,022 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns. He will be the key on offense while Dallas’ front four on the defensive line are just as important this week. Applying pressure will be job one against the makeshift offensive line of the Vikings. Dallas will also need not to force the ball into the hands of covered receivers. Use the tight ends or running back if needed and kick field goals. Scoring points keeps opposing offenses on their heels. Dallas should dominate this game.

Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 61.2% chance of winning this one at home. The key for a Cowboys victory will be how aggressive the offense and defense plays starting the game. They should be like sharks with the smell of blood in the water in the first quarter. I’m taking Dallas by 10! The defense will show up and create turnovers!



Final Score

Cowboys – 31

Viking – 21