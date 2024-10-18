TCU Horned Frogs vs Utah Utes Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



TCU is a hit and miss team

The Horned Frogs have been a “Jekyll and Hyde” team this season. Just two seasons ago, they played in the national championship game and now they are struggling to get on a two-game winning streak. The team is well coached, but no one can tell because of their record right now. While sitting at 3-3 overall and 1-2 in conference. A loss on the road this week will dim the light for a bowl game appearance this season. They can turn it around if they can eliminate costly penalties and turnovers.



BCS = Big 12 Conference Standings

Right now, the Big 12 has a log jam of teams that’s crammed at the top of conference. The TCU Horned Frogs are in the 12th spot in conference right behind the Houston Cougars and right in front of the Utah Utes. BYU, Iowa state and Texas Tech are the clear-cut leaders in conference right now. TCU will need to make a run right now to get back into the thick of things in conference. They can do it one game at a time!



Game Info

TCU Horned Frogs vs Utah Utes

Saturday – October 19 – 9p.m.

TV: ESPN

Rice-Eccles Stadium – Salt Lake City, UT



TCU Horned Frogs (3-3, 1-2 Big 12)

In order to turn this thing around, the Horned Frogs will need to take the reins off of quarterback Josh Hoover! Give that kid the keys to the car and let him drive. He has been one of the best quarterbacks in country that’s on a mediocre team. He has 2007 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He will be the key for the frogs on the road. The defense will need to stifle the Utes rushing attack. Players to watch: RB Cam Cook, WR Josh Bech, LB Johnny Hodges, DL Tymon Mitchell and PK Kyle Lemmermann.



Utah Utes (4-2, 1-2 Big 12)

The Utes are on a 2-game losing streak. They took their losses to Arizona by 13 and Arizona State by 8. This team could be 6-2 with some luck. Here’s the problem with this team: the Utes crash and burn in the 4th quarter. They have a dynamic quarterback in freshman Isaac Wilson. Wilson has 830 passing yards with 6 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. This year is a learning year for the young QB. He will be the x-factor for the Utes and TCU must stop him in order to get a win.



Prediction

ESPN has the Utah Utes with a 61.9% chance of winning at home this weekend. TCU will need to play solid on the defensive side of the ball. They will need to create turnovers and convert them into points. I’m taking the Horned Frogs by 7. TCU will turn the corner this weekend. I believe!



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 34

Utes – 27