Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Preview: Baylor Bears vs Air Force Falcons

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Baylor Bears vs Air Force Falcons

Thursday – December 22 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX



Records Before the Game

Baylor Bears (6-6)

Air Force Academy Falcons (9-3)



Picture this, two teams looking to win a bowl game at the end of a stressful and challenging season. The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl is held in Ft. Worth every year. This year two good teams will square off to see who will hoist the trophy that will boost their trophy count for their respected conferences. The weather at game time will be 20 degrees or lower and the team that makes less mistakes on a cold December night in Ft. Worth will be crowned champions. Let’s take a closer look at this year’s game.



Baylor Bears

The Baylor Bears started the season as if they had a say in the Big 12 this season. In their last 5 games, Baylor went 2-3 with losses to Texas, TCU and Kansas State. The Bears had all three teams on the ropes but couldn’t finish the job. The Bears have struggled late in every game this season. Keep an eye on quarterback Blake Shapen. He has 2602 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Running back Richard Reese is a freshman that needs 38 yards to get to 1000 yards this season and has racked up 14 touchdowns this season. The x-factor will be the defense in this game.



Air Force Falcons

The Falcons are coming into this game on a 4-game win streak. The Facons has quality wins over San Diego State, Colorado State, New Mexico and Army. Look Air Force isn’t a passing team, they are big on running the ball. They average 67.8 passing yards a game. Their offense averages 330 rushing yards a contest. Quarterback Haaziq Daniels is the man in charge of running the offense and distributing the ball. He has 733 passing yards with 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. The defense is physical and stingy. They only give up 13.3 points per game. You don’t rack up 9 regular season wins without great team chemistry, commitment and desire to win. The Falcons have all three.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bears with a 68.9% chance of winning this one. The over/under in 43, so take the over! The Falcons will make things interesting until the 4th Quarter when Baylor pulls away. I’m taking Baylor by 9!



Final Score

Bears – 30

Falcons – 21