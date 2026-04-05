2026 NCAA Women’s Final Four Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Then There Were 4…

We are at the cusp of the women’s championship game. All four teams received the top ranking in their regions. #1 Texas Longhorns has powered their way through a tough season in the SEC, while #1 UCLA Lady Bruins proved that they are the best in the West. The #1 South Carolina Gamecocks proved that they are no push-over while facing some of the best teams in the country this season. The UConn Lady Huskies are undefeated and are looking to cap off another perfect season with another title for the school’s trophy case. These four teams will make history to finish off the women’s tournament. Keep an eye on the Texas/UCLA game. One of these teams could be a sleeping giant ready to start a dynasty. The UConn/South Carolina game will be the unofficial national title game. I’m going out on a limb and sharing my spoiler right now! The title game will be Texas versus UConn with the Longhorns pulling off the unpredicted win over UConn by 8.



Who Are You Choosing?

There are so many scenarios for the championship game. #1 Texas could face either #1 UConn or #1 South Carolina. #1 UCLA could face either #1 UConn or #1 South Carolina. I can see this game going into overtime with any of these teams. This game is for the future of the program with recruiting on the line.



#1 South Carolina Gamecocks (35-3) vs #1 Connecticut Huskies (38-0)

Friday – March 3 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Mortgage Matchup Center – Phoenix, AZ



This should be the women’s championship game this season. Both teams fought their way into the final four this season by beating some really good teams. UConn beat Southern, USC, OU and TCU to get here. South Carolina beat UTSA, Syracuse, UNC and Notre Dame to play in this game. Keep in mind that these two teams has faced each other 15 times over the years with UConn leading the series 10-5. South Carolina has won 4 of the last 5 games including a 64-49 victory in the 2022 National Championship game. Players to watch: #1 UConn: Forward Sarah Strong and Guard KK Arnold. #1 South Carolina: Forward Joyce Edwards and Center Madina Okot. ESPN has the Huskies with a 64.9% chance of winning this one in Arizona. This will be the game to watch. I’m taking UConn by 7!



Final Score

#1 Huskies – 92

#1 Gamecocks – 85



#1 Texas Longhorns (35-3) vs #1 UCLA Bruins (35-1)

Friday – March 3 – 8:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Mortgage Matchup Center – Phoenix, AZ



The winner of this game could be playing “Cinderella” and spoil it for either UConn or South Carolina in the championship game. Texas and UCLA will meet for the 13th time in history with the series tied as of right now 6-6. The Longhorns have won the last two meetings, including a 72-64 victory in the 2016 Regional Semifinals in Bridgeport, Conn. Texas beat Missouri State, Oregon, Kentucky and Michigan to get here. The Bruins beat CBU, Oklahoma State, Minnesota and Duke to face Texas. Players to watch: #1 Texas: Madison Booker (leads the team in scoring and rebounding) and Rori Harmon who leads the team in assists. #1 UCLA: Forward Lauren Betts (she leads the team in scoring and rebounding) and Guard Charlisse Leger-Walker. ESPN has the Lady Bruins with a 51.3% chance of winning and moving on to the title game. I’m taking Texas by 10!



Final Score

#1 Longhorns – 93

#1 Bruins – 83