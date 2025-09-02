Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Cowboys Up to the Minute

Well… Jerry Jones has the last say in everything Cowboys. He’s the owner, GM, president and decision maker for the Cowboys franchise. Over the past 2 weeks, Jones decided to trade linebacker/pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for 2 first round picks and defensive lineman Kenny Clark. A couple of days ago, Jerry signed cornerback DaRon Bland to a 4-year, 92-million-dollar contract. Here’s the crazy part about the signing, Bland was injured last season. It seems as if he’s tanking the season. There’s no need for wins anymore, it’s seems as if making more money outweighs getting another Super Bowl win! Dallas really needs a general manager! Here’s the truth of the matter, Dale Hansen who is one of the best sports reporters in the country asked Jerry Jones a question. “Jerry! Can you name 10 teams that would hire you as a general manager?”, The look on Jerry Jones face answered the question! His personnel decision making abilities has crippled this team for the past 30 years! C’mon Jerry get out of your own way dude!



What to Watch For on Thursday Night Football

This game will be the start of an 0-3 start to the season for the Dallas Cowboys. Sure, I love my home team, but Dallas is in trouble. The offense is decent at best, but the defense can’t stop the run and applying pressure on the defending champions quarterback will be key. Dallas will struggle starting the season on the road. They don’t have a clear-cut leader in that locker room. There’s no one to hold these high dollar players accountable for their mediocre performance. Look for the defensive and offensive line to play solid until the fourth quarter. The Cowboys coaching staff will need to make in-game adjustments from start to finish and establishing the run will keep the Eagles offense off the field. The Eagles on the other hand will be commemorating their recent Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. It’ll be interesting to see what the NBC sideline reporters come up with throughout the game.



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

Thursday – September 4 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA



Dallas Cowboys (0-0, 0-0 Away)

Watching Dallas in the preseason sets the stage for the season. Quarterback Dak Prescott didn’t take one snap coming off an injury after signing a huge contract before the start of last season. He will need to come out a get the ball into the hands of his play makers. The offensive line will need to protect him and open up running routes between the tackles for the Cowboys running backs. The Cowboys will need to establish their will from start to finish. Dallas could be a sneaky team because the NFL and fans has basically written them off this season. Players to watch: WR CeeDee Lamb, WR George Pickens, KR KeVonte Turpin and Kicker Brandon Aubrey.



Philadelphia Eagles (0-0, 0-0 Home)

The defending NFL champs start the season at home against their division rival Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Jalen Hurts looks as if he controls the game from the air and the ground. You can’t tell if he’s rattled during any point of the game. Philly’s running game is elite because of the dominant play of their offensive line. This will be a good game from start to finish. Keep an eye on running back Saquon Barkley, he will be the catalyst for the Eagles on offense. Players to watch: WR DeVonta Smith, TE Dallas Goedert and WR Kenny Gainwell.



Prediction

ESPN has the Eagles with a 68.7% chance of winning at home to start the season. The Cowboys new head coach is the offensive coordinator as well. He will need to call the best game of his life to score points in order for the Cowboys to get a win. Dallas will need to make the Eagles play and not allow them to do whatever they want. I’m taking Philadelphia by 8! Two field goal will be the difference!

Final Score

Eagles – 24

Cowboys – 16