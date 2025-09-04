RED BULL FLUTAG RETURNS! Sept 13th

Photos by Michael Kolch

RED BULL FLUTAG RETURNS !

After a 12 years hiatus , Flutag returns

As Flugtag translates to “flying day” in German, this outdoor, admission-free airshow returns to North Texas with over 30 wildly creative teams from across the state ready to soar (and splash) into Lake Carolyn. Competitors include everything from The Groomsmen – with a crew of friends racing the ramp the day before one member’s wedding – to Deputy Dads, a boot-wearing band of fathers chasing glory, to Cyber Bevo, a team of UT-Austin PhD students transforming the school’s longhorn mascot into a futuristic flying machine to put their engineering skills to the test.

Red Bull is thrilled to reveal the full slate of competitors, celebrity judges, and immersive fan experiences for Red Bull Flugtag DFW, returning to Las Colinas for the first time in over a decade on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

Link:Red Bull Flutag 2025

They’ll be joined by viral personalities like The Blunder Dragons, led by YouTuber ChrisDaCow (1.4M subscribers) in a Minecraft-inspired Ender Dragon glider; The Beyhive, an all-veteran crew of former U.S. Marines and Air Force members paying homage to Beyoncé; Corpus Christi Crabs, rugby players from the state’s largest beach tournament; and Gravity Gurus, a squad of pilots taking flight with a rubber chicken and banana-themed craft.

These are pictures from 12 year ago.