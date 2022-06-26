2022 USFL Playoffs: Philadelphia Stars vs New Jersey Generals

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Philadelphia Stars vs New Jersey Generals

Saturday – June 25 – 2:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium – Canton, OH

Records Before the Game

Philadelphia Stars (6-4)

New Jersey Generals (9-1)



This is the first playoff game for the USFL this season. There’s only two games with four teams vying for the chance to play in the title game. The Philadelphia Stars and New Jersey Generals will showcase their talents with the early game. These teams are littered with talented players and coaches. This is what football fanatics needed in the NFL off season. The Generals have been one of the best teams this season and they are led by league MVP wide receiver KaVontae Turpin. The Stars have a very stingy defense led by All-Pro cornerback Amani Dennis. Let’s take a look at this week’s USFL playoff match up.



Philadelphia Stars

The Philadelphia Stars have been one of the best teams in the USFL this season. They sit at 6-4 but the record isn’t who this team is. They average 27.8 yards per kickoff and punt return. The only problem this team has is turnovers, but they also lead the league in creating turnovers (if that makes sense). The Stars can score points off of turnovers, but late turnovers in the 3rd and 4th quarters has been a problem for this team. Protecting the ball will be key, if not they will get blown out by the Generals.



New Jersey Generals

The Generals will come out running the ball. They have three running backs that can get 100 yards rushing in any game. The team averages 160.6 yards per game while the offense is averaging 34.4 for the season. Running back Darius Victor leads the league in rushing touchdowns with 9. The running game opens up the passing game for the Generals. This team can score from anywhere on the field. Keep an eye on the offense.



Prediction

This is the first game of the playoffs and everyone will have their eyes glued to their tv, computer monitor, cell phone etc. to see the results. I’m on the fence for this one. I’m taking the Generals by 13. The Stars are pretty good but protecting the ball isn’t their strong point.



Final Score

Generals – 30

Stars – 17