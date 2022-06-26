2022 USFL Playoffs: New Orleans Breakers vs Birmingham Stallions

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

New Orleans Breakers vs Birmingham Stallions

Saturday – June 25 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: NBC

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium – Canton, OH

Records Before the Game

New Orleans Breakers (6-4)

Birmingham Stallions (9-1)



I predict that the winner of this game will win the USFL championship this season. These two teams have hammered every team in the league. Heck… they’ve even beat each other up! This will be the game to watch this weekend. Look for both teams to go all out seeking a win in Tom Benson Stadium. Let’s take a closer look at both teams and the x-factor for a victory. Keep in mind, some of these players could get picked up in the NFL this coming season.



New Orleans Breakers

The Breakers started the season with a win over the Philadelphia Stars. They beat the Stars by 6 in a close game. In Week 4, the Breakers lost their first game to the Houston Gamblers by 7. These two games changed the fortune for the Breakers this season. In Week 5 the Breakers lost to the Generals by 10. The offense came alive and the team became more physical on both sides of the ball. Keep an eye on quarterback Kyle Sloter. He can get the ball down the field and has weapons surrounding him.



Birmingham Stallions

Birmingham has been one of the top tier teams in the USFL. The Stallions are led by quarterback J’Mar Smith. Smith can beat you with his arm or his legs. He’s been dangerous by extending plays when he’s in trouble behind the line. The x-factors for this game will be the running backs Bo Scarbrough and CJ Marable. Establishing the run will be the key for the Stallions. If the Breakers can stop the running game of the Stallions, they will have a chance.



Prediction

The winner of this game will take the championship trophy this season. I believe it. The Stallions have been the flagship team of the league since the first game. The Breakers are the only to beat the Stallions this season. This game will come down to the last 3 minutes in the 4th quarter. I’m taking the Stallions by 10!



Final Score

Stallions – 32

Breakers – 22