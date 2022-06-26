1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0
0 0 0 0 2 1 0 4 7 11 0
 
 
 
WINM. Perez(5-2)6.0 IP, 0 ER, 6 K, 3 BB
LOSSK. Gibson(4-3)6.1 IP, 3 ER, 4 K, 0 BB

Phillies

Phillies Hitting
Hitters AB R H RBI BB K AVG OBP SLG
K. SchwarberLF 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213 .341 .480
R. Hoskins1B 1 0 0 0 3 0 .251 .340 .471
N. CastellanosRF 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249 .308 .395
J.T. RealmutoC 4 0 2 0 0 0 .244 .324 .353
D. GregoriusSS 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 .333 .378
A. BohmDH 4 0 2 0 0 0 .256 .295 .350
M. VierlingCF 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222 .281 .358
J. Camargo3B 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239 .301 .328
Y. Munoz2B 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200 .294 .600
TEAM 32 0 6 0 3 7      
  • Batting
  • GIDP:

    Castellanos

  • Team RISP:

    0-9 (Gregorius 0-1, Vierling 0-2, Realmuto 0-1, Camargo 0-2, Bohm 0-1, Castellanos 0-2)

  • Team LOB:

    8

  • Baserunning
  • SB:

    Muñoz (1, 2nd base off Pérez/Heim)

  • Fielding
  • DP:

    3 (Muñoz-Gregorius-Hoskins 2, Realmuto-Camargo)

Phillies

Phillies Pitching
Pitchers IP H R ER BB K HR PC-ST ERA
K. Gibson (L, 4-3) 6.1 7 3 3 0 4 2 102-63 4.06
J. Familia 1.1 4 4 4 1 1 2 28-16 5.55
J. Alvarado 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6-3 7.02
TEAM 8.0 11 7 7 1 5 4 136-82  
  • Pitching
  • First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:

    Gibson 12/24; Familia 4/8; Alvarado 1/1

  • Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:

    Gibson-12-14-17-20; Familia-4-1-5-6; Alvarado-1-0-1-1

  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls:

    Gibson 6-7; Familia 1-1; Alvarado 1-0

  • Game Scores:

    K Gibson 51

Rangers

Rangers Hitting
Hitters AB R H RBI BB K AVG OBP SLG
M. Semien2B 4 2 3 2 0 0 .231 .295 .360
C. SeagerSS 4 0 1 1 0 1 .230 .304 .438
A. GarciaRF 4 1 1 0 0 0 .253 .293 .471
K. CalhounLF 4 1 1 2 0 1 .228 .281 .398
M. GarverDH 3 0 0 0 1 1 .201 .282 .389
N. Lowe1B 4 1 2 1 0 0 .278 .321 .440
J. HeimC 3 1 1 1 0 2 .247 .305 .469
J. Smith3B 3 0 1 0 0 0 .400 .550 .467
L. TaverasCF 3 1 1 0 0 0 .250 .308 .292
TEAM 32 7 11 7 1 5      
  • Batting
  • 2B:

    Semien (11, Gibson)

  • HR:

    Calhoun (8, 8th inning off Familia 1 on, 2 Out); Semien (7, 8th inning off Familia 1 on, 1 Out); Heim (9, 5th inning off Gibson 0 on, 2 Out); Lowe (9, 5th inning off Gibson 0 on, 2 Out)

  • RBI:

    Calhoun 2 (26), Semien 2 (27), Seager (32), Heim (26), Lowe (28)

  • 2Out RBI:

    Calhoun 2, Heim, Lowe

  • GIDP:

    Taveras; García

  • Team RISP:

    1-1 (Seager 1-1)

  • Team LOB:

    2

  • Baserunning
  • CS:

    Lowe (2, 2nd base by Familia/Realmuto)

  • Fielding
  • DP:

    1 (Smith-Lowe)

Rangers

Rangers Pitching
Pitchers IP H R ER BB K HR PC-ST ERA
M. Perez (W, 5-2) 6.0 6 0 0 3 6 0 98-64 1.96
M. Bush (H, 8) 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 12-7 4.21
D. Santana (H, 11) 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15-8 1.33
B. Burke 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9-5 0.80
TEAM 9.0 6 0 0 3 7 0 134-84  
  • Pitching
  • WP:

    Pérez ( 2)

  • First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:

    Bush 1/3; Pérez 15/26; Santana 0/3; Burke 1/3

  • Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:

    Bush-1-2-2-2; Pérez-23-11-13-17; Santana-0-2-3-3; Burke-1-1-0-3

  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls:

    Bush 0-2; Pérez 6-5; Santana 2-1; Burke 0-3

  • Game Scores:

    M Perez 63

Scoring Summary

Inning PHI TEX  
  5th Lowe homered to left center (398 feet). 0 1  
  5th Heim homered to right (367 feet). 0 2  
  6th Seager singled to left center, Semien scored. 0 3  
  8th Semien homered to left center (410 feet), Taveras scored. 0 5  
  8th Calhoun homered to center (425 feet), García scored. 0 7  