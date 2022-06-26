|Hitters
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|K. SchwarberLF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|.341
|.480
|R. Hoskins1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.251
|.340
|.471
|N. CastellanosRF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|.308
|.395
|J.T. RealmutoC
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|.324
|.353
|D. GregoriusSS
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|.333
|.378
|A. BohmDH
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|.295
|.350
|M. VierlingCF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|.281
|.358
|J. Camargo3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|.301
|.328
|Y. Munoz2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|.294
|.600
|TEAM
|32
|0
|6
|0
|3
|7
- Batting
-
GIDP:
Castellanos
-
Team RISP:
0-9 (Gregorius 0-1, Vierling 0-2, Realmuto 0-1, Camargo 0-2, Bohm 0-1, Castellanos 0-2)
-
Team LOB:
8
- Baserunning
-
SB:
Muñoz (1, 2nd base off Pérez/Heim)
- Fielding
-
DP:
3 (Muñoz-Gregorius-Hoskins 2, Realmuto-Camargo)
|Pitchers
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|K. Gibson (L, 4-3)
|6.1
|7
|3
|3
|0
|4
|2
|102-63
|4.06
|J. Familia
|1.1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|28-16
|5.55
|J. Alvarado
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6-3
|7.02
|TEAM
|8.0
|11
|7
|7
|1
|5
|4
|136-82
- Pitching
-
First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:
Gibson 12/24; Familia 4/8; Alvarado 1/1
-
Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:
Gibson-12-14-17-20; Familia-4-1-5-6; Alvarado-1-0-1-1
-
Ground Balls-Fly Balls:
Gibson 6-7; Familia 1-1; Alvarado 1-0
-
Game Scores:
K Gibson 51
|Hitters
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|M. Semien2B
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.231
|.295
|.360
|C. SeagerSS
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|.304
|.438
|A. GarciaRF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|.293
|.471
|K. CalhounLF
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.228
|.281
|.398
|M. GarverDH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.201
|.282
|.389
|N. Lowe1B
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|.321
|.440
|J. HeimC
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.247
|.305
|.469
|J. Smith3B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|.550
|.467
|L. TaverasCF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.308
|.292
|TEAM
|32
|7
|11
|7
|1
|5
- Batting
-
2B:
Semien (11, Gibson)
-
HR:
Calhoun (8, 8th inning off Familia 1 on, 2 Out); Semien (7, 8th inning off Familia 1 on, 1 Out); Heim (9, 5th inning off Gibson 0 on, 2 Out); Lowe (9, 5th inning off Gibson 0 on, 2 Out)
-
RBI:
Calhoun 2 (26), Semien 2 (27), Seager (32), Heim (26), Lowe (28)
-
2Out RBI:
Calhoun 2, Heim, Lowe
-
GIDP:
Taveras; García
-
Team RISP:
1-1 (Seager 1-1)
-
Team LOB:
2
- Baserunning
-
CS:
Lowe (2, 2nd base by Familia/Realmuto)
- Fielding
-
DP:
1 (Smith-Lowe)
|Pitchers
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|M. Perez (W, 5-2)
|6.0
|6
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0
|98-64
|1.96
|M. Bush (H, 8)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12-7
|4.21
|D. Santana (H, 11)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15-8
|1.33
|B. Burke
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9-5
|0.80
|TEAM
|9.0
|6
|0
|0
|3
|7
|0
|134-84
- Pitching
-
WP:
Pérez ( 2)
-
First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:
Bush 1/3; Pérez 15/26; Santana 0/3; Burke 1/3
-
Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:
Bush-1-2-2-2; Pérez-23-11-13-17; Santana-0-2-3-3; Burke-1-1-0-3
-
Ground Balls-Fly Balls:
Bush 0-2; Pérez 6-5; Santana 2-1; Burke 0-3
-
Game Scores:
M Perez 63
Scoring Summary
|Inning
|PHI
|TEX
|
|5th
|Lowe homered to left center (398 feet).
|0
|1
|
|5th
|Heim homered to right (367 feet).
|0
|2
|
|6th
|Seager singled to left center, Semien scored.
|0
|3
|
|8th
|Semien homered to left center (410 feet), Taveras scored.
|0
|5
|
|8th
|Calhoun homered to center (425 feet), García scored.
|0
|7