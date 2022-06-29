2022 USFL Championship Game Preview: Birmingham Stallions vs Philadelphia Stars

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Birmingham Stallions vs Philadelphia Stars

Sunday – July 3 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium – Canton, OH

Records Before the Game

Birmingham Stallions (10-1)

Philadelphia Stars (7-4)



This is huge for the players, coaches and fans that follow the USFL. Think about playing football all of your life and dreaming of playing professional football in front of your family and friends. You get the invite from the NFL, but the dream never pans out. The USFL comes along and gives you a chance and you take full advantage of the opportunity and make it to this game. The Stars and the Stallions will square off in the Inaugural Championship! Let’s take a closer look at the game, players and coaches that will write their names in the history books of USFL football.

Birmingham Stallions

Birmingham has taken the role of the league’s flagship organization. Quarterback J’Mar Smith has been playing some really good ball both running and passing the ball from under center. Smith has 1,763 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. When he’s playing well the offense is dangerous in all three phrases (passing, running and blocking). Running back CJ Marable has racked up 421 yards with 5 rushing touchdowns on the ground. The Stallions have a young receiving corps that’s led by Marlon Williams. He has 48 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. Keep an eye on linebacker DeMarquis Gates. He has been trouble for opposing offenses all season with his 67 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks this season.



Philadelphia Stars

The Philadelphia Stars played the New Jersey Generals last Saturday in the semifinals in the first playoff game of the season. The Stars beat the favored Generals to get into the championship game. Here are the key players for a Stars victory. Quarterback Case Cookus has passed for 1,467 with 12 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Running back Matt Colburn II has 496 yards on the ground and 8 touchdowns. The Stars have a big-time receiver on the outside in Jordan Suell. He has 397 receiving yards with 3 touchdowns this season. On the defensive side of the ball linebacker Jordan Moore has 65 tackles with five tackles for loss and 3 sacks. Keep an eye on these guys for this one.



Prediction

This will be a game to watch. This game will be close heading into the 4th quarter. The Stars will not back down to the Stallions! This will be the second meeting between these two teams. The Stallions beat the Stars 30-17 in Week 5. I’m taking the Stallions by 9!



Final Score

Stallions – 24

Stars – 15