Rangers comeback falls short, loses to Nationals 6-4

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi
- W: J. Tetreault (2-1)L: G. Otto (4-3)S: T. Rainey (10)
- HR: TEX – J. Heim (9)
- a-flied out for Taveras in the 7th
BATTING
- 2B – J. Bell (12), L. Thomas (10)
- 3B – L. Garcia
- SF – Y. Hernandez (2)
- RBI – J. Bell (46), N. Cruz 3 (43), Y. Hernandez (26), L. Thomas (30)
- 2-Out RBI – J. Bell, N. Cruz 2 (2), L. Thomas
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out – N. Cruz, V. Robles, L. Garcia, M. Franco
BATTING
- 2B – K. Calhoun 2 (12), N. Lowe (10)
- HR – J. Heim (10)
- SF – J. Heim (2)
- RBI – N. Lowe (31), J. Heim 3 (29)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out – A. Garcia, B. Miller, M. Garver
FIELDING
- DP – (Hernandez-Garcia-Bell)
FIELDING
- Outfield Assist – A. Garcia
- E – A. Garcia (2)
PITCHING
- Pitches-Strikes – J. Tetreault 99-57, E. Ramirez 18-9, S. Cishek 10-8, F. Perez 9-5, T. Rainey 17-9
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls – J. Tetreault 6-6, E. Ramirez 0-2, S. Cishek 2-1, F. Perez 1-2, T. Rainey 1-1
- Batters Faced – J. Tetreault 23, E. Ramirez 4, S. Cishek 4, F. Perez 3, T. Rainey 4
PITCHING
- Pitches-Strikes – G. Otto 60-35, G. Richards 44-32, J. King 27-15, J. Leclerc 20-14, J. Sborz 21-12
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls – G. Otto 2-2, G. Richards 6-4, J. King 3-3
- Batters Faced – G. Otto 13, G. Richards 13, J. King 7, J. Leclerc 3, J. Sborz 5