Rangers comeback falls short, loses to Nationals 6-4

June 26, 2022 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, Sports, Texas Rangers

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
 

27-48

 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 10 0
 

34-37

 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 4 8 1
  • Globe Life Field Arlington, TX
  • W: J. Tetreault (2-1)L: G. Otto (4-3)S: T. Rainey (10)
  • HR: TEX – J. Heim (9)
 
Nationals HITTERS AB R H RBI AVG
C. Hernandez 2B 4 1 1 0 .263
J. Soto RF 1 2 1 0 .218
J. Bell 1B 5 2 3 1 .308
N. Cruz DH 5 1 2 3 .252
Y. Hernandez LF 3 0 0 1 .269
V. Robles CF 1 0 0 0 .233
L. Thomas CF-LF 4 0 1 1 .235
L. Garcia SS 4 0 2 0 .319
M. Franco 3B 4 0 0 0 .248
R. Adams C 3 0 0 0 .200
Rangers HITTERS AB R H RBI AVG
J. Smith 3B 3 0 0 0 .292
M. Semien 2B 5 0 1 0 .227
C. Seager SS 3 0 1 0 .228
A. Garcia RF 4 1 1 0 .256
K. Calhoun DH 4 1 2 0 .240
N. Lowe 1B 4 1 2 1 .279
J. Heim C 3 1 1 3 .246
B. Miller LF 3 0 0 0 .212
L. Taveras CF 2 0 0 0 .241
a- M. Garver PH 1 0 0 0 .200
S. Duggar CF 1 0 0 0 .189
  • a-flied out for Taveras in the 7th
BATTING
  • 2B – J. Bell (12), L. Thomas (10)
  • 3B – L. Garcia
  • SF – Y. Hernandez (2)
  • RBI – J. Bell (46), N. Cruz 3 (43), Y. Hernandez (26), L. Thomas (30)
  • 2-Out RBI – J. Bell, N. Cruz 2 (2), L. Thomas
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out – N. Cruz, V. Robles, L. Garcia, M. Franco
BATTING
  • 2B – K. Calhoun 2 (12), N. Lowe (10)
  • HR – J. Heim (10)
  • SF – J. Heim (2)
  • RBI – N. Lowe (31), J. Heim 3 (29)
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out – A. Garcia, B. Miller, M. Garver
BASERUNNING
  • CS – R. Adams
 
FIELDING
  • DP – (Hernandez-Garcia-Bell)
FIELDING
  • Outfield Assist – A. Garcia
  • E – A. Garcia (2)
PITCHERS IP H ER BB SO ERA
J. Tetreault (W, 2-1) 6.0 4 1 2 4 4.24
E. Ramirez 1.0 0 0 1 1 4.28
S. Cishek 1.0 1 0 0 1 5.04
F. Perez 0.0 3 3 0 0 7.27
T. Rainey (S, 10) 1.0 0 0 1 1 3.00
PITCHERS IP H ER BB SO ERA
G. Otto (L, 4-3) 2.0 6 6 3 1 5.31
G. Richards 3.0 3 0 1 1 3.42
J. King 2.0 0 0 1 0 4.50
J. Leclerc 1.0 0 0 0 2 13.50
J. Sborz 1.0 1 0 1 3 8.71
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes – J. Tetreault 99-57, E. Ramirez 18-9, S. Cishek 10-8, F. Perez 9-5, T. Rainey 17-9
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls – J. Tetreault 6-6, E. Ramirez 0-2, S. Cishek 2-1, F. Perez 1-2, T. Rainey 1-1
  • Batters Faced – J. Tetreault 23, E. Ramirez 4, S. Cishek 4, F. Perez 3, T. Rainey 4
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes – G. Otto 60-35, G. Richards 44-32, J. King 27-15, J. Leclerc 20-14, J. Sborz 21-12
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls – G. Otto 2-2, G. Richards 6-4, J. King 3-3
  • Batters Faced – G. Otto 13, G. Richards 13, J. King 7, J. Leclerc 3, J. Sborz 5
 
 

