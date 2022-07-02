Big3 Basketball Is Back!

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Basketball junkies will flock to the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas this summer and watch some old school NBA/Overseas players battle in a 3-on-3 style tournament. This is my 4th year of covering the Big3 and this league has grown by leaps and bounds. The games start on July 2 through August 7th in Frisco. You can also watch the Big 3 on Paramount+ (live streaming app) and CBS. Tickets are as low as $13 and if you miss Saturday’s games you can see games on Sunday. There are three each day. Let’s take a look at this weekend’s action and my prediction for final scores.

Saturday – July 2 – Times are CST



1 p.m. – Enemies vs Power

Enemies is coached by former NBA guard Gilbert Arenas. His team captain is Nick Young (Swaggy P) from the LA Lakers. This team can score buckets in a huge way. Power is coached by Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman. She has a championship team led by former Houston Rocket Cuttino Mobley. This game will set off a great weekend of Big3 basketball. Both teams are 1-1 and looking to take the next step to the top of their division. I’m taking Power by 6! Final Score: Enemies 44 – Power 50



2 p.m. – Tri-State vs Killer 3’s

Tri-State has a tough and physical team. The team is coached by NBA HOF Julius ‘Dr. J’ Erving. His captain is Jason Richardson the former Golden State Warriors player and NBA dunk champion. Killer 3’s have a fresh new look to their roster. They are coached by NBA and New York Knicks great Charles Oakley. They have a talented young team as well and will look to make some noise this season. They are led by Franklin Session who has cut his teeth in the Drew League in California. He will be a player to watch. I’m taking Tri-State by 9! Final Score: Tri-State 50 – Killer 3’s 41



3 p.m. – Ball Hogs vs Triplets

The Ball Hogs have gotten off to a slow start this season. They are led by former NBA star Leandro Barbosa (The Brizillian Blur). He also works as an assistant coach for the Warriors. The team is coached by NBA HOF Rick Barry. The Triplets are one of the teams to watch. The team is led by smooth shooting guard Joe Johnson (Hawks) and Jeremy and Jannero Pargo. The Triplets are coached by WNBA HOF Lisa Lesile. I’m taking the Triplets by 10! Final Score: Ballas Hogs 40 – Triplets 50

Sunday – July 3 – Times are CST



3 p.m. – 3’s Company vs 3 Headed Monsters

This is the game of the weekend! This game will feature former NBA champions and All Stars. 3’s Company is led by former NBA champ Mario Chalmers and Michael Beasley. Beasley is the player to watch this weekend. 3’s Company is coached by former NBA champion Michael Cooper (LA Lakers). 3 Headed Monsters are led by Rashard Lewis and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf. This team can score from anywhere on the floor. They are coached by NBA legend Reggie Theus. I’m taking 3’s Company by 4. Final score: 3’s Company 50 – 3 Headed Monsters 46



4 p.m. – Bivouac vs Aliens

This will be the trash talking game of the week. Bivouac are coached by Gary “The Glove” Payton. He will give the opposing team and referees an earful during this game. Gerald Green former NBA All Star and dunk champ is the captain. The Aliens are coached by former Detroit Bad Boy and NBA champion Rick Mahorn. This team has been built on toughness and European/overseas players, this will be something to watch closely throughout the season. I’m taking Bivouac by 6. Final Score: Bivouac 50 – Aliens 44.



5 p.m. – Trilogy vs Ghost Ballers

Trilogy is led by head coach Stephen Jackson. His grit and toughness have Trilogy the odds-on favorites to win the Big3. Trilogy has inside toughness and great ball movement on the outside. Center James White will be the x-factor for this team. The Ghost Ballers are coached by ABA/NBA great George Gervin. They will be a force to reckoned with… Keep an eye on guard Ricky Davis. This game will cap a great weekend of basketball. I’m taking Trilogy by 7! Final Score: Trilogy 50 – Ghost Ballers 43