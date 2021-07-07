2021 NBA Finals: Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns – Game 2 Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game 2 Info

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns

Thursday – July 8 – 8:00 p.m.

Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ

TV: ABC

Records heading into the Game

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, 20-16 Away)

Phoenix Suns (51-21, 27-9 Home)



Hmmmm… What did I say about Chris Paul? I guess no one was listening. I picked the Suns to win Game 1 and score 118 points. If you go to my Game 1 Preview, scroll to my prediction and look at the score. Suns PG Chris Paul put up 32 points and 9 assists in the Suns win. Let’s take a look at Game 2 and I will give my thoughts, insight and final score prediction. Remember this series isn’t over by a long shot!



Milwaukee Bucks (46-26) NBA Finals (0-1)

I was totally surprised to see Giannis playing in Game 1. Remember he sat out the last two games of the Eastern Conference championship series against Atlanta. He started the game, but had a slow start. Center Brook Lopez was the catalyst in the first quarter. His defense and scoring kept the Bucks close and finished the first quarter down by only 4 points. Forward Kris Middleton finished the game with 29 points to lead the Bucks in scoring. PG Jrue Holiday struggled a bit but gave the Bucks 9 assists and 3 steals. If the Bucks want to win Game 2, they have to stop Chris Paul from going to his right and force him to use his left hand which he struggles with in the paint.



Phoenix Suns (51-21) NBA Finals (1-0)

Let’s be frank for a second, the Phoenix Suns is a really good team that’s playing over their heads. Guard Devin Booker struggled in Game 1, but finished with 27 points. He was 8 for 21 with 3 turnovers. His play will be key in Game 2. Forward Jae Crowder hasn’t had a decent scoring game in the playoffs this year. His timely defensive play has helped his team slow down the opposition’s top player. Back up PG Cameron Payne has to play with more control. He scored 10 points, 0 assists and 2 turnovers. Bench play will be key for the Suns in Game 2.



Prediction

After the game that Suns PG Chris Paul played in Game 1, bookies, betting houses and betting apps have the Suns as the favorites in Game 2. ESPN has the Suns with a 56.9% chance of taking another game at home. The over/under is 219.5 so take the over. The Bucks will come out smoking and the Phoenix Suns defense needs to be ready. I’m taking the Suns by 9!



Final score

Suns – 122

Bucks – 113

NBA Finals Schedule – All Times Central – All Games on ABC

Game 1 – 7/6 – 8 p.m. – Phoenix Suns 118 – Milwaukee Bucks 105

Game 2 – 7/8 – 8 p.m. – Phoenix Suns Arena – Phoenix, AZ

Game 3 – 7/11 – 7 p.m. – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

Game 4 – 7/14 – 8 p.m. – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

Game 5* – 7/17 – 8 p.m. – Phoenix Suns Arena – Phoenix, AZ

Game 6* – 7/20 – 8 p.m. – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

Game 7* – 7/22 – 8 p.m. – Phoenix Suns Arena – Phoenix, AZ

*If necessary