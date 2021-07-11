Fighters improve to 6-1 beating Iowa 42-35

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

FRISCO, Texas – A teeter-tottering second half was the story of the Fighters’ 36-35 home triumph over the Iowa Barnstormers Friday evening, as quarterback Jerrod Heard punched in the game-winning score with 0:03 remaining.

Frisco played from behind for the entire first half before Heard and running back DeMarcus Felton helped take the team’s first lead nearly halfway into the third quarter. The Barnstormers’ quarterback Daquan Neal reclaimed the advantage before the stanza wrapped up.

Quarterback Jonathan Bane and Neal would trade passing touchdowns before Heard notched the go-ahead score in the game’s waning seconds. Fighters defensive lineman Malcolm Goines swatted down Iowa’s last-ditch field goal as the buzzer sounded.