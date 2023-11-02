Tennessee Titans vs Pittsburgh Steelers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Tennessee Titans vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Thursday – November 2 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: PRIME VIDEO

Acrisure Stadium – Pittsburgh, PA



Records Before the Game

Tennessee Titans (3-4, 0-3 Away)

Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3, 2-2 Home)



This game will be one of the best games of the weekend. Both teams are standing on shaky ground because of the lack of solid play at the quarterback position. I don’t care how good your defense is but when you have don’t have a decent quarterback, your team is in trouble. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill are both listed as questionable for Thursday night. Both teams have decent backup quarterbacks but who will shine under the spotlight of TNF? We shall see!



Why you should watch this game

Both teams have lost some pretty close games over their last 5 contests. The team with solid quarterback play will win this one easily. Both teams are under .500 and a win only gets them closer to the top in their division standings.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Both teams starting quarterback is listed as questionable. Hello? Red flag alert!



Tennessee Titans

Last week the Titans beat Atlanta by 5 points. This team will need to find an identity and stick with it. The offense is designed to allow its tough running back Derrick Henry to pound the ball right into the mouth of the defense, but as of late they have been throwing the ball and taking him right out of the equation. If you’re going to throw the ball, make sure you get it to Deandre Hopkins. He has 504 receiving yards on 31 receptions with 3 touchdowns. He’s listed as questionable but might play. Get him the ball! He will be the x-factor if he takes the field.



Pittsburgh Steelers

Quarterback Kenny Pickett left the game last week with a rib injury and back up Mitchell Trubisky came in a played well, but not well enough to win. He passed for 138 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions recorded. Last week the Steelers struggled on offense. The passing and running game have been missing for at least 3 weeks. The defense has given this team life and without the offense scoring points this will be another close loss on the board for the Steelers. The x-factor for this week will be who’s playing quarterback and scoring points will be a must!



Prediction

ESPN has this game close! They have the Steelers with a 50.1% chance of winning at home. The Titans just might steal a victory this week. I’m taking Pittsburgh by 10!



Final Score

Steelers – 26

Titans – 16