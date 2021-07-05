2021 NBA Finals Preview: Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Records Heading into the Finals

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, 20-16 Away)

Phoenix Suns (51-21, 27-9 Home)



This is what we’ve been waiting for! The 2021 NBA Finals between two of the hungriest teams from this NBA season is squaring off for the championship. Phoenix shocked the world by reuniting Chris Paul and head coach Monte Williams, while the Bucks “Greek Freak” proved that the Bucks are a really good team. The NBA fanatics picked the Lakers, Denver, Nets and Miami to be in the game. The Suns and Bucks will set the sports world on fire! This series will surprise and amaze fans with their story lines. Let’s take a look at the series and I’ll give you my prediction at the end.



Milwaukee Bucks (46-26) Eastern Conference Champions

The Bucks got past the Atlanta Hawks by winning 4 of the last 5 games of the Eastern Conference Finals. They did it without the most dominant player in the conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo for the last two games. Forward Kris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez stepped up their play in his absence. I truly believe that the Bucks should’ve played in the NBA Finals last year but didn’t know how to get over the hump. This year on the other hand, they can win it all, but the best player in the series (at the time of this article) is still hurt. The role players will be the key in this series until Giannis Antetokounmpo plays in Game 2 or 3. Look for center Brook Lopez and forward P.J. Tucker to play big in this series.



Phoenix Suns (51-21) Western Conference Champions

Phoenix has been cellar dwellers pretty much since the retirement of Dan Marle, Kevin Johnson and Micheal Finley being traded to Dallas. Well, let’s just say in a long long time… The last time the Suns played in the Finals was back in 1993 when Charles Barkley ran wild in the desert. Flash forward to 2021, the new look Suns have a chance to win it all. The Suns acquired PG Chris Paul in the off season and instantly made this a better team. Last year (Pandemic shortened season) the Suns finished in 10th place with a 34-39 record in the West. Why am I talking about the past during this article? I’m leading you into the future. Guard Devin Booker is the key to victory for the Suns. This dude can score 40 at any given time. His aggressive play sets the tone for Suns in the 1st quarter. Center Deandre Ayton will have to step up his play in order to slow down the Bucks big men.



Prediction

ESPN, The Sporting News and USA Today are taking the Suns with a 55% chance of winning the first game at home. Well, they are right! The over/under is 217 in this case take the under, its your safe bet.



Phoenix will come out and blast Milwaukee and set the tone for the series. I’ll make my final pick by Game 3!

Final score for Game 1:

Suns 118

Bucks 94

NBA Finals Schedule – All Times Central – All Games on ABC

Game 1 – 7/6 – 8 p.m. – Phoenix Suns Arena – Phoenix, AZ

Game 2 – 7/8 – 8 p.m. – Phoenix Suns Arena – Phoenix, AZ

Game 3 – 7/11 – 7 p.m. – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

Game 4 – 7/14 – 8 p.m. – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

Game 5* – 7/17 – 8 p.m. – Phoenix Suns Arena – Phoenix, AZ

Game 6* – 7/20 – 8 p.m. – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

Game 7* – 7/22 – 8 p.m. – Phoenix Suns Arena – Phoenix, AZ

*If necessary