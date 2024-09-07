Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The NFC

The NFC is wide open right now. Last season the Detroit Lions has played the role of Cinderella and took the league by surprise. The Cowboys won the NFC East, Detroit won their division while Tampa Bay and the 49ers rounded off the top of the division. Here we are with more than half of the teams setting themselves up to win their divisions and conference. At this point any team that wins 9 or 10 games could get take their division crowns. The NFC will be the best division in football this season but will fail in the Super Bowl like the last 2 years!



What to watch for: Injury report

Los Angeles Rams: CB Darious Williams, OT Conor McDermott, G KT Leveston, CB Tre Tomlinson and OT Rob Havenstein is listed as questionable. Detroit Lions has 5 players listed: DT David Bada, DE John Cominsky, S Loren Strickland is out while S Ifeatu Melifonwu is listed as doubtful, and DT DJ Reader is listed as questionable.



Game Info

Los Angeles Rams Vs Detroit Lions

Sunday – September 8 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC/Peacock

Ford Field – Detroit, MI



Los Angeles Rams (0-0, 0-0 Away)

Last season the Lions knocked the Rams out of the playoffs. Quarterback Matthew Stafford went back to Detroit to play spoiler and lost his homecoming by 1 point. It was one of the best games of the season. This game has so many stories behind the main story. Look for the Rams to come in with blinders on a beat Detroit. The Rams will try to establish the run but will ultimately throw the ball around the field in this game. Players to watch: RB Kyren Williams, WR Puka Nacua, WR Cooper Kupp, CB Tre’Davious White, S Quentin Lake and K Joshua Karty.



Detroit Lions (0-0, 0-0 Home)

The Lions can’t fly under the radar anymore. Once the hunter is now the hunted! Detroit has been a better team under the leadership of quarterback Jared Goff. His play has lifted this one struggling franchise to one of the best teams in the league. Detroit will be one of the best teams in the NFC this year. Players to watch: RB Justin Jackson, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, TE Sam LaPorta, DE Aidan Hutchinson, CB Khalil Dorsey and P Jack Fox.



Prediction

ESPN has the Lions with a 62.4% chance of winning at home this week. The over/under is 52.5, so take the over. I’m taking the Rams by 6!



Final Score

Rams – 31

Lions – 25