#10 TCU routs Tarleton State 80-32

November 21, 2025 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, TCU Basketball, Women

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Marta Suarez had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Olivia Miles scored 18 points and TCU won its school-record 28th consecutive home game, beating Tarleton State 80-32 on Thursday night.

Final 1 2 3 4 T
TAR
 5 13 8 6 32
TCU
 16 18 26 20 80
 

Team Stats
FG 9-58 28-63
Field Goal % 16 44
3PT 2-18 9-34
Three Point % 11 26
FT 12-21 15-20
Free Throw % 57 75
Rebounds 40 49
Offensive Rebounds 15 12
Defensive Rebounds 25 37
Assists 9 23
Steals 7 12
Blocks 1 9
Total Turnovers 22 13
Points Off Turnovers 3 22
Fast Break Points 5 17
Points in Paint 10 34
Fouls 19 22
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 1 48

