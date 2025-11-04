News Ticker

New Orleans hangs on to beat TCU 78-74, Benson scores 24

November 4, 2025 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

 
Final 1 2 T
UNO
 44 34 78
TCU
 28 46 74
 

Team Stats
FG 28-57 26-67
Field Goal % 49.1 38.8
3PT 7-18 3-27
Three Point % 38.9 11.1
FT 15-19 19-26
Free Throw % 78.9 73.1
Rebounds 39 28
Offensive Rebounds 12 12
Defensive Rebounds 27 16
Assists 14 13
Steals 7 10
Blocks 2 4
Total Turnovers 19 10
Points Off Turnovers 13 20
Fast Break Points 11 13
Points in Paint 38 42
Fouls 24 18
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 21 2

