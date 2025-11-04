New Orleans hangs on to beat TCU 78-74, Benson scores 24

|Final
|1
|2
|T
|
UNO
|44
|34
|78
|
TCU
|28
|46
|74
|
Team Stats
|FG
|28-57
|26-67
|Field Goal %
|49.1
|38.8
|3PT
|7-18
|3-27
|Three Point %
|38.9
|11.1
|FT
|15-19
|19-26
|Free Throw %
|78.9
|73.1
|Rebounds
|39
|28
|Offensive Rebounds
|12
|12
|Defensive Rebounds
|27
|16
|Assists
|14
|13
|Steals
|7
|10
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Total Turnovers
|19
|10
|Points Off Turnovers
|13
|20
|Fast Break Points
|11
|13
|Points in Paint
|38
|42
|Fouls
|24
|18
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|21
|2