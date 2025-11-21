Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Dallas has an Outside Chance

The Cowboys is 2-3 in their last 5 games. They have wins over the Commanders and Raiders in that span. They dropped a pair of winnable games to Carolina and Arizona. The opposing teams backup quarterbacks and running backs have been a huge problem for Dallas. The Cowboys most recent win was against the Raiders last Monday night. It showed just how good the team can be. Dallas needs to play the same way against Philadelphia at home on Sunday that they did against the Las Vegas Raiders. Dallas must come out playing physical on the defensive line. Philly struggles with teams that disrupt their ability to run the ball. The Cowboys secondary has been getting torched all season and an interception will be exactly what they need to boost their confidence back there. Look for the Cowboys to come out on fire.



Fixing the Problems

The Cowboys will need to run the ball first and not allow penalties to put them in a panic on offense. Play calling will play a factor in the first half as Dallas will need to build a sizable lead. Keep an eye on the Cowboys offensive line in regard to the running game. They have to create lanes for the backs. Applying pressure with a variety of blitzes will keep the Eagles offense on their heels. Dallas will need to play all four quarters in order to get a much-needed win at home. The Cowboys has the Eagles number and a win will be a great start with the against some of the NFL’s best teams.



Game Info

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – November 23 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Philadelphia Eagles (8-2, 4-1 Away)

The Eagles are 4-1 in their last 5 games. The have wins over Minnesota, New York Giants, Green Bay and Detroit. This team has been able to play from behind because they have the ability to control the clock and score points from anywhere on the field. They are stacked in every key position from quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end. Their defense has created turnovers, and offense has capitalized on every opportunity that get. The problem with this team is their defense will give up points and penalties (hmmm just like Dallas). The Eagles in-game adjustments have kept them on the winning side of the schedule.



Dallas Cowboys (4-5-1, 2-1-1 Home)

The Cowboys have shown if they play together how easy game can be. The Raiders victory gave the team some sense of teamwork and confidence. Dallas will need to run the ball. The Eagles defense struggles against swift and physical running backs. Dallas has weapons on offense, but those guys on defense will need to step up and get some sacks and disrupt the Eagles offense. Special teams will play a big factor in a Cowboys victory. They have the best place kicker in the league. Dallas will need to get him onto the field and get some points.



Prediction

ESPN has the Eagles with a 55.2% chance of winning in Dallas on Sunday afternoon. Here’s the thing… the Eagles fold when it comes to playing the Cowboys in Dallas. A Cowboys win will give them a series split, a boost of confidence heading into the Thanksgiving game and an outside shot at making the playoffs. I’m taking Dallas in this week’s NFL upset by 3!

Final Score

Cowboys – 29

Eagles – 26