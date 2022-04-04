West Virginia takes game 3, 5-2.

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi
Box Score
Scoring Summary
|Logo
|Team
|Inning
|Play Description
|WVU
|TCU
|
|WVU
|1st
|Scott, V. singled up the middle, RBI (0-0); Davis, A. scored.
|1
|0
|
|WVU
|1st
|Holbrook, M. singled through the right side, RBI (0-1 K); Hussey, G. advanced to second; Scott, V. scored.
|2
|0
|
|WVU
|4th
|Kluska, M. singled through the left side, RBI (0-0); Leonard, D. advanced to second; Barry, B. scored.
|3
|0
|
|WVU
|4th
|Tucker, T. doubled to left center, 2 RBI (2-1 BKB); Kluska, M. scored; Leonard, D. scored.
|5
|0
|
|TCU
|4th
|Goodloe singled up the middle, RBI (0-0); Boyers advanced to second; Byrne scored.
|5
|1
|
|TCU
|6th
|Goodloe grounded out to 2b, RBI (3-2 BKBBK); Boyers advanced to third; Sacco scored, unearned.
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|
|
|5
|2
West Virginia 5
|Position
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|rf
|Davis, Austin
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3b
|Wetherholt, J.J.
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|cf
|Scott II, Victor
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1b
|Hussey, Grant
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|dh
|Holbrook, McGwire
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|ph
| Blasick, Nathan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|lf
|Barry, Braden
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|c
|Leonard, Dayne
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2b
|Kluska, Mikey
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|ss
|Tucker, Tevin
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|p
|Bravo, Zach
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|p
| Smith, Chase
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|p
| Braithwaite, Trey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|1
|8
|4
- Batting
-
- 2B:
- Barry, Braden (1); Tucker, Tevin (1)
- Baserunning
-
- SB:
- Davis, Austin (1)
- CS:
- Wetherholt, J.J. (1); Leonard, Dayne (1)
- HBP:
- Hussey, Grant (1); Leonard, Dayne (1)
- Fielding
-
- E:
- Smith, Chase (1)
TCU 2
|Position
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|cf
|Nunez, Elijah
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3b
|Taylor, Brayden
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1b
|Bishop, David
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2b
|Rodgers, Gray
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|ss
|Sacco, Tommy
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|c
|Byrne, Kurtis
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|rf
|Boyers, Luke
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|dh
|Goodloe, Bobby
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|lf
|Maxwell, Logan
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|p
|Walker, Brett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|p
| Savage, Luke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|4
|6
|7
- Batting
-
- 2B:
- Bishop, David (1)
- Baserunning
-
- SB:
- Boyers, Luke (1)
- HBP:
- Sacco, Tommy (1)
West Virginia
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|WP
|BK
|HBP
|IBB
|AB
|BF
|FO
|GO
|NP
|Bravo, Zach (W, 3-0)
|5.0
|4
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|23
|7
|6
|100
|Smith, Chase
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|15
|Braithwaite, Trey (S, 2)
|3.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|11
|4
|4
|51
|Totals
|
|4
|2
|1
|4
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|36
|11
|10
|166
TCU
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|WP
|BK
|HBP
|IBB
|AB
|BF
|FO
|GO
|NP
|Walker, Brett (L, 3-1)
|6.0
|7
|5
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|23
|26
|4
|8
|79
|Savage, Luke
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|10
|3
|1
|37
|Totals
|
|9
|5
|5
|1
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|33
|36
|7
|9
|116