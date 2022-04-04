News Ticker

West Virginia takes game 3, 5-2.

April 4, 2022 Baseball, Featured, Galleries, Sports

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Box Score

Scoring Summary
Logo Team Inning Play Description WVU TCU
West Virginia WVU 1st Scott, V. singled up the middle, RBI (0-0); Davis, A. scored. 1 0
West Virginia WVU 1st Holbrook, M. singled through the right side, RBI (0-1 K); Hussey, G. advanced to second; Scott, V. scored. 2 0
West Virginia WVU 4th Kluska, M. singled through the left side, RBI (0-0); Leonard, D. advanced to second; Barry, B. scored. 3 0
West Virginia WVU 4th Tucker, T. doubled to left center, 2 RBI (2-1 BKB); Kluska, M. scored; Leonard, D. scored. 5 0
TCU TCU 4th Goodloe singled up the middle, RBI (0-0); Boyers advanced to second; Byrne scored. 5 1
TCU TCU 6th Goodloe grounded out to 2b, RBI (3-2 BKBBK); Boyers advanced to third; Sacco scored, unearned. 5 2
  Totals     5 2
West Virginia 5
Position Player AB R H RBI BB SO LOB
rf Davis, Austin 4 1 1 0 0 1 1
3b Wetherholt, J.J. 4 0 1 0 0 0 0
cf Scott II, Victor 4 1 1 1 0 1 0
1b Hussey, Grant 3 0 1 0 0 2 0
dh Holbrook, McGwire 3 0 1 1 0 0 1
ph     Blasick, Nathan 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
lf Barry, Braden 4 1 1 0 0 0 1
c Leonard, Dayne 2 1 1 0 1 1 0
2b Kluska, Mikey 4 1 1 1 0 1 0
ss Tucker, Tevin 4 0 1 2 0 2 1
p Bravo, Zach 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
p     Smith, Chase 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
p     Braithwaite, Trey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
  Totals 33 5 9 5 1 8 4
Batting
2B:
Barry, Braden (1); Tucker, Tevin (1)
Baserunning
SB:
Davis, Austin (1)
CS:
Wetherholt, J.J. (1); Leonard, Dayne (1)
HBP:
Hussey, Grant (1); Leonard, Dayne (1)
Fielding
E:
Smith, Chase (1)
TCU 2
Position Player AB R H RBI BB SO LOB
cf Nunez, Elijah 4 0 1 0 0 0 2
3b Taylor, Brayden 4 0 0 0 0 0 0
1b Bishop, David 4 0 1 0 0 1 0
2b Rodgers, Gray 3 0 0 0 1 1 1
ss Sacco, Tommy 3 1 0 0 0 0 2
c Byrne, Kurtis 3 1 1 0 1 2 0
rf Boyers, Luke 2 0 0 0 2 1 0
dh Goodloe, Bobby 4 0 1 2 0 0 0
lf Maxwell, Logan 4 0 0 0 0 1 2
p Walker, Brett 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
p     Savage, Luke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
  Totals 31 2 4 2 4 6 7
Batting
2B:
Bishop, David (1)
Baserunning
SB:
Boyers, Luke (1)
HBP:
Sacco, Tommy (1)
West Virginia
Player IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HBP IBB AB BF FO GO NP
Bravo, Zach (W, 3-0) 5.0 4 2 1 3 2 0 0 1 0 19 23 7 6 100
Smith, Chase 0.1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 15
Braithwaite, Trey (S, 2) 3.2 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 11 11 4 4 51
Totals   4 2 1 4 6 0 0 1 0 31 36 11 10 166
TCU
Player IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HBP IBB AB BF FO GO NP
Walker, Brett (L, 3-1) 6.0 7 5 5 1 4 0 0 2 0 23 26 4 8 79
Savage, Luke 3.0 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 10 10 3 1 37
Totals   9 5 5 1 8 0 0 2 0 33 36 7 9 116
Win: Bravo, Zach (3-0)
Loss: Walker, Brett (3-1)
Save: Braithwaite, Trey (2)
HBP: Bravo, Zach, Walker, Brett
PB: None

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly