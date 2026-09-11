09/06/2026 Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays

Mesa Jr. singled to left, Simpson scored, Mateo to third.

Fortes reached on bunt single to pitcher, Mateo scored, Mesa Jr. to second.

Díaz singled to center, Mesa Jr. scored, Fortes to third.

Aranda hit sacrifice fly to center, Fortes scored, Díaz to second.

4th

Foscue doubled to right, O’Hoppe scored and Duran scored, Seager to third.

5

5