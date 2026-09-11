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09/06/2026 Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays

September 7, 2026 Baseball, Current Issue, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Michael Kolch

TB

Tampa Bay Rays
85-58, 38-33 Away
 
Final: Rangers 8 to Rays 6
TEX

Texas Rangers
71-73, 40-32 Home
 
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
0 4 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 6 11 2
0 1 0 4 2 0 0 1 8 12 1
 
 
T. Williams
WIN

T. Williams1-0

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB
 
S. Matz
LOSS

S. Matz5-5

1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB
 
J. Junis
SAVE

J. Junis6

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB

Scoring Summary

 

INNING

 TB TEX
  2nd Mesa Jr. singled to left, Simpson scored, Mateo to third. 1 0
  2nd Fortes reached on bunt single to pitcher, Mateo scored, Mesa Jr. to second. 2 0
  2nd Díaz singled to center, Mesa Jr. scored, Fortes to third. 3 0
  2nd Aranda hit sacrifice fly to center, Fortes scored, Díaz to second. 4 0
  2nd Burger homered to left center (402 feet). 4 1
  4th Caminero hit sacrifice fly to left, Díaz scored. 5 1
  4th Burger homered to center (428 feet), Langford scored. 5 3
  4th Foscue doubled to right, O’Hoppe scored and Duran scored, Seager to third. 5 5
  5th Díaz singled to center, Burger scored, O’Hoppe to second. 5 6
  5th Duran singled to right, O’Hoppe scored, Díaz to second. 5 7
  7th DeLuca singled to center, Simpson scored, DeLuca to second. 6 7
  8th Seager homered to left center (396 feet). 6 8
 
 
 

 

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