09/06/2026 Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays

Final: Rangers 8 to Rays 6
71-73, 40-32 Home
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|11
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|–
|8
|12
|1
WIN
T. Williams1-0
2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB
LOSS
S. Matz5-5
1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB
SAVE
J. Junis6
1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB
Scoring Summary
|
INNING
|TB
|TEX
|2nd
|Mesa Jr. singled to left, Simpson scored, Mateo to third.
|1
|0
|2nd
|Fortes reached on bunt single to pitcher, Mateo scored, Mesa Jr. to second.
|2
|0
|2nd
|Díaz singled to center, Mesa Jr. scored, Fortes to third.
|3
|0
|2nd
|Aranda hit sacrifice fly to center, Fortes scored, Díaz to second.
|4
|0
|2nd
|Burger homered to left center (402 feet).
|4
|1
|4th
|Caminero hit sacrifice fly to left, Díaz scored.
|5
|1
|4th
|Burger homered to center (428 feet), Langford scored.
|5
|3
|4th
|Foscue doubled to right, O’Hoppe scored and Duran scored, Seager to third.
|5
|5
|5th
|Díaz singled to center, Burger scored, O’Hoppe to second.
|5
|6
|5th
|Duran singled to right, O’Hoppe scored, Díaz to second.
|5
|7
|7th
|DeLuca singled to center, Simpson scored, DeLuca to second.
|6
|7
|8th
|Seager homered to left center (396 feet).
|6
|8