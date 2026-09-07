2026 NFL Game Previews: Week 1

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The NFL is back!!

There’s only so much a man can do when football season is over. Baseball, wrestling and soccer have been plastered all over our sports stations like they were beckoning football to hurry up and come back! Guys struggled with “Honey-Do” lists and shopping, missing football like a young man missing his first love.



Well… football is back! I’m on the fence on who will win the Super Bowl. Last year, the Seattle Seahawks won it with a journeyman quarterback that everyone wrote off as a bust. The Buffalo Bills, LA Chargers and Baltimore Ravens choked. This year the Dallas Cowboys have a chance with a newly rebuilt defense along with a new defensive coordinator. You know Cowboys fans say that every year is their year, until it isn’t. Well guys, buckle up because football is back! The season is starting earlier so let’s look at our slate of games with the previews.



Wednesday Night Football

New England Patriots (0-0, 0-0 Away) vs Seattle Seahawks (0-0, 0-0 Home)

Wednesday – September 9 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Lumen Field – Seattle, WA



On February 8, 2026, these two teams played in the Super Bowl last season. The Patriots were favored to win because Seattle was led by a mediocre quarterback. Four quarters later, the Seahawks were hoisting the trophy in a 29-13 win. Say whatever you want, the Patriots are a decent team with weapons. Seattle has a solid defense and strong special teams. ESPN has Seattle with a 61.1% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Seahawks by 7. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold still has something to prove. I love a good underdog story!



Final Score

Seahawks – 27

Patriots – 20



Thursday Night Football

San Francisco 49ers (0-0, 0-0 Away) vs Los Angeles Rams (0-0, 0-0 Home)

Thursday – September 10 – 7:35 p.m.

TV: Netflix

Melbourne Cricket Ground – Melbourne, Australia

This game will establish dominance in the NFC West. Both offenses can score points and both defenses are stingy! The team that establishes the run and creates turnovers will win this game easily. The Rams bolstered their defense with former Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and the reemergence of defensive tackle Aaron Donald. ESPN has the Rams with a 60.5% chance of winning this one. I’m taking the Rams by 10.



Final Score

Rams – 31

49ers – 21



Monday Night Football

Denver Broncos (0-0, 0-0 Away) Vs Kansas City Chiefs (0-0,0-0 Home)

Sunday – September 14 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO



This game will be headlined by the resurgence or decline of one of these two quarterbacks. Last season Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went down with an injury and missed the majority of the season, while Broncos quarterback Bo Nix took his team to the playoffs and made some noise before being injured himself. The quarterback that can establish himself by moving the chains will win this one. Bo Nix has promise, but Patrick Mahomes has the experience to make in-game adjustments. ESPN has the Chiefs with a 58.8% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Chiefs by 6. It’s the safest bet of the weekend.

Final Score

Chiefs – 30

Broncos – 24

* This content is for informational and/or entertainment purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other advice.