2026 NFL Game Previews: Week 8

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Now the Season has Started!

From the start of the season, every favored team has struggled from the Cowboys, Rams, Seahawks or Patriots has struggled at some point of the season, even the (up to this point) Minnesota Vikings. All of the teams that have winning records will hit a proverbial wall, while some of the struggling teams will figure out a way to win. Usually around Weeks 9-11, 47% of the losing teams turns things around and string together a few wins. I love this part of the season.

Thursday Night Football

Carolina Panthers (3-3, 2-1 Away) vs Green Bay Packers (4-3, 2-1 Home)

Thursday – October 29 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI

Both teams lost last week and both teams desperately need a win. Tampa Bay put the boots to the Panthers with a one-handed quarterback in Baker Mayfield. The Packers lost on the road to the Detroit Lions 20-17. Carolina is leading the NFC South while the Green Bay Packers sit in last place in the NFC North. This game will come down to how well the quarterbacks lead their teams. They will be the x-factor for both clubs. ESPN has the Packers with a 64.7% chance of winning at home this Thursday night. I’m taking the Packers by 7!

Final Score

Packers – 28

Panthers – 21

Sunday Night Football

Philadelphia Eagles (2-5, 1-2 Away) vs Washington Commanders (1-4-1, 1-1-1 Home)

Sunday – November 1 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Northwest Stadium – Landover, MD

Both of these teams are currently sitting the cellar of the NFC East. A win for either team will be exactly what the doctor ordered. The Eagles will be without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts and a laundry list of other key players. The Commanders on the other hand are struggling with game clock management. The Eagles are on a 5-game losing streak while the Commanders are coming off a bye. ESPN has the Commanders with 64.1% chance of winning at home Sunday night. I’m taking Washington by 10! I really don’t care who wins this game honestly speaking… but the Commanders are due to win based on the effort of the team.

Final Score

Commanders – 30

Eagles – 20

Monday Night Football

Chicago Bears (5-2, 2-1 Away) vs Seattle Seahawks (4-3, 3-1 Home)

Monday – November 2 – 7:15PM

TV: ESPN

Lumen Field – Seattle, WA

This one will be a huge game for the NFC. Chicago sits in second place in the NFC North while Seattle occupies second place in the NFC West. Keep an eye on Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. He will be the x-factor for his team’s success. Both teams are coming off a win at home last week. The defense that shuts down the opposing team’s running game will win this one. Scrambling Williams included. ESPN has the Seahawks with a 54.7% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Seahawks by 6! Just two field goals will do it!

Finals Score

Seahawks – 30

Bears – 24

* This content is for informational and/or entertainment purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other advice.