Dallas Mavericks: Under .500 After Week 1

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

The First Week of Play

The Dallas Mavericks are 1-2 right now. I predicted that they would be sitting right here right now in last week’s article. Dallas has new faces on the squad and it’s going take a few months to mesh. Point guard Kyrie Irving is shaking off game speed rust while forward Cooper Flagg has a sprained shoulder suffered in the Houston game. Key players will start to step up and get some much-needed minutes. The key for the Mavericks will be rebounding and playing tough on the defensive end of the floor. Dallas will need to come out playing tough and physical because there will be times when they are out matched and outplayed some nights. Dallas will need to find some toughness and a team identity heading into the season.

Upcoming Games

The Mavericks will have their hands full with the next 3 games. They have one on the road in Miami and a 2-game home stand against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets. Both visiting teams are undefeated as of now in this young season and Dallas will need to make a statement at home to gain some footing in the standings. The Houston game will be their first of the NBA Cup series.

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat

Monday – October 26 – 6:30 p.m. – TV: KFAA

Kaseya Center – Miami, FL

Dallas has a chance to throw a little mud on the Miami Heat. At the time of this article, Miami hasn’t won a game and is 0-3, 0-2 at home. The only way Dallas can get a win on the road is to try to contain Miami’s front court. The x-factor for the Mavericks will be point guard Kyrie Irving, who is under playing time management coming back from injury. Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg might miss another game. ESPN has the Heat with a 70.2% chance of winning at home against Dallas. I’m taking the Heat by 7.

Final Score: Mavericks 110 – Heat 117

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks

Wednesday – October 28 – 8:30 p.m. – TV: ESPN/KFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

This will be the first game against the Thunder this season. Oklahoma City has been a matchup problem for the Mavericks in the last 3 years. In order for a Mavericks win at home they must control the paint and not allow OKC to penetrate. Dallas will need to put bodies on the Thunder big men and force them to make plays in the paint. ESPN has the Thunder with a 82.8% chance of winning in Dallas. I’m taking the Mavericks by 6! I know it’s a stretch, but Dallas could upset the Thunder at home and I want bragging rights!

Final Score: Thunder 96 – Mavericks 112

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks

Friday – October 30 – 7:00 p.m. – TV: WFAA/KFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

This will be the second game of 4 game series between the two teams. Houston is 1-0 against Dallas. On 10/21, the Rockets beat Dallas at home 128-110. Dallas had a chance until the latter part of the 3rd quarter when Houston went on a 12-point run. Dallas will need to keep it close in order to get a win. The x-factor for the Rockets is Kevin Durant and Dallas cannot allow him to get hot. The Mavericks will need to slow him down and get easy buckets themselves. ESPN has the Rockets with a 66.9% chance of winning this one Dallas. This will also be the first game of the NBA Cup series. I’m taking Houston in this one.

Final Score: Rockets 135 – Mavericks 120

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