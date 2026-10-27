2026 College Football: Week 9 Game Previews

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Now We’re Getting Down to the Thick of Things!

Now every game is taking shape from the ACC to the Big 12, teams are jockeying for position to win their conference. Keep in mind that all you need is 6 wins to become bowl eligible. With the SEC and other conferences struggling to keep their footing, smaller teams in other conferences are beating up on these power schools on what seems to be a weekly basis. This week will be huge for every DFW team that’s playing this weekend. #19 SMU is on the road in Syracuse, TCU is hosting the Jayhawks of Kansas in Ft. Worth and UNT is playing at home against FAU. Hold on to your seats football fanatics! #17 Florida is on the road in Atlanta to take on #3 Georgia in a big time SEC matchup!

Game Info

FAU Owls (5-2) vs UNT Mean Green (5-2)

Thursday – October 29 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

DATCU Stadium – Denton, TX

The Mean Green are poised to win their 6th game of the season and on their way to becoming bowl eligible. FAU is standing in their way. In FAU’s last 5 games they have defeated Rice, Texas Southern, Louisiana-Monroe and Florida International. The Mean Green will need to play some nasty defense from start to finish and trust in themselves that they can score points. The x-factor will be creating turnovers and turning them into points. Both teams are 5-2 and this will be a huge matchup for both programs. It comes down to who wants it more. ESPN has the Mean Green with an 88.7% chance of winning at home this week. I’m taking UNT by 9!

Final Score

Mean Green – 33

Owls – 24

Game Info

Kansas Jayhawks (3-4) vs TCU Horned Frogs (3-4)

Saturday – October 31 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: FS1

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX

This will be a toss-up game for me this weekend. TCU can win this game easily, but the Horned Frogs have struggled this year. They have a new quarterback with big time leadership ability. It has been a work in progress. The Jayhawks are coming in with a win over Baylor but lost two games before that. The x-factor for the Horned Frogs will play tough in all three phrases of the game. They can’t allow themselves to disappear in the 4th quarter. ESPN has the Frogs with a 65.5% chance of winning at home and I’m following suit! TCU by 10!

Final Score

Horned Frogs – 31

Jayhawks – 21

Game Info

#19 SMU Mustangs (6-1) vs Syracuse Orange (3-4)

Saturday – October 31 – 11:00AM

TV: ESPN2

JMA Wireless Dome – Syracuse, NY

After losing a very winnable game to Louisville on 9/19, the Mustangs have gone on a 4-game winning streak and are ranked 19th in the country. Right now, SMU is bowl eligible but that’s not enough. The Ponies want to somehow get back into the national playoff tournament. They can make a bid by winning on the road this weekend. Don’t let the Orange’s record fool you, they are a sneaky good team. ESPN has the Mustangs with a 71.6% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking SMU by 10+. They are the better team right now.

Final Score

#19 Mustangs – 39

Orange – 24

Game of the Week

#17 Florida Gators (5-2) vs #3 Georgia Bulldogs (6-1)

Saturday – October 31 – 2:30 p.m.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

The SEC is going to shake itself up after this weekend. The Bulldogs had the number 1 spot for 7 days and now they are trying to get it back. The Bulldogs are solid in all 3 stages of the game. Florida is a good a team that can upset the Bulldogs on the road. Sure, I could tell you that this game will change the landscape of the SEC for the next 3 weeks, but I won’t. You have to remember that there are 5 teams in the SEC that could easily win the conference. I can take the Gators for the upset but I’m no fool. ESPN has the #3 Bulldogs with a 82.1% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Georgia by 7!

Final Score

#3 Bulldogs – 31

#17 Gators – 24

* This content is for informational and/or entertainment purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other advice.