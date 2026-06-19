06/16/2026 Texas Rangers vs Minnesota Twins

Final :Rangers 2, Twins 12
35-38, 17-16 Home
WIN
Z. Matthews3-4
7.0 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 4 K, 0 BB
LOSS
K. Rocker2-6
3.1 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 4 K, 2 BB
Scoring Summary
|
INNING
|MIN
|TEX
|1st
|Larnach homered to right (425 feet).
|1
|0
|1st
|Bell singled to left, Buxton scored.
|2
|0
|3rd
|Clemens homered to right (367 feet), Larnach scored and Buxton scored.
|5
|0
|4th
|Lewis singled to center, Buxton scored and Jackson scored, Clemens to third.
|7
|0
|4th
|Bell doubled to right, throwing error by right fielder Nimmo, Clemens and Lewis scored on error.
|9
|0
|4th
|Keaschall singled to left, Bell scored.
|10
|0
|4th
|Duran grounded into fielder’s choice to shortstop, Langford scored, Nimmo out at second.
|10
|1
|5th
|Díaz doubled to center, Osuna scored.
|10
|2
|9th
|Jackson doubled to center, Keaschall scored.
|11
|2
|9th
|Fedko hit sacrifice fly to left, Jackson scored.
|12
|2