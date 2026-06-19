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06/16/2026 Texas Rangers vs Minnesota Twins

June 17, 2026 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Michael Kolch

Minnesota Twins
35-40, 15-21 Away
 
Final :Rangers 2, Twins 12
 
TEX

Texas Rangers
35-38, 17-16 Home

 
Z. Matthews
WIN

Z. Matthews3-4

7.0 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 4 K, 0 BB
 
K. Rocker
LOSS

K. Rocker2-6

3.1 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 4 K, 2 BB

Scoring Summary

 

INNING

 MIN TEX
  1st Larnach homered to right (425 feet). 1 0
  1st Bell singled to left, Buxton scored. 2 0
  3rd Clemens homered to right (367 feet), Larnach scored and Buxton scored. 5 0
  4th Lewis singled to center, Buxton scored and Jackson scored, Clemens to third. 7 0
  4th Bell doubled to right, throwing error by right fielder Nimmo, Clemens and Lewis scored on error. 9 0
  4th Keaschall singled to left, Bell scored. 10 0
  4th Duran grounded into fielder’s choice to shortstop, Langford scored, Nimmo out at second. 10 1
  5th Díaz doubled to center, Osuna scored. 10 2
  9th Jackson doubled to center, Keaschall scored. 11 2
  9th Fedko hit sacrifice fly to left, Jackson scored. 12 2
 

 

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