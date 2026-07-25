Jake Burger’s 3 RBI’s, lead Rangers past Mariners 5-4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|SEA 0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|10
|0
|TEX 1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|–
|5
|10
|0
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|SEA
|TEX
|1st
|Langford homered to left (384 feet).
|0
|1
|2nd
|We. Wilson singled to right, Naylor scored, Young to third.
|1
|1
|4th
|Burger homered to right (362 feet), Duran scored.
|1
|3
|5th
|Canzone doubled to center, Arozarena scored and Emerson scored.
|3
|3
|6th
|Burger singled to center, Nimmo scored, Carter to third.
|3
|4
|6th
|Lopez hit sacrifice bunt, Carter scored, Burger to second.
|3
|5
|9th
|Emerson scored on Latz wild pitch.
|4
|5