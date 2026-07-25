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Jake Burger’s 3 RBI’s, lead Rangers past Mariners 5-4

July 25, 2026 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
SEA   0 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 4 10 0
TEX   1 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 5 10 0

Scoring Summary

Inning

 SEA TEX
  1st Langford homered to left (384 feet). 0 1
  2nd We. Wilson singled to right, Naylor scored, Young to third. 1 1
  4th Burger homered to right (362 feet), Duran scored. 1 3
  5th Canzone doubled to center, Arozarena scored and Emerson scored. 3 3
  6th Burger singled to center, Nimmo scored, Carter to third. 3 4
  6th Lopez hit sacrifice bunt, Carter scored, Burger to second. 3 5
  9th Emerson scored on Latz wild pitch. 4 5

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